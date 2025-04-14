Piecemakers Quilt Guild Of Brandon Yard Sale

Are you looking for quilting, sewing or craft supplies? Come to the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon’s yard sale, where members will be selling their excess supplies and stash. You will find a wide variety of items including fabric, thread, quilt patterns, rulers, cutting boards, machines and notions, magazines and books. There will also be completed crafted items for sale, including quilts and other crafted items.

The yard sale will be held on Saturday, May 10, inside the gym at New Hope Church at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. To find out more about the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, visit its website at https://brandonquiltguild.com/.

Free Business Networking Opportunity At 11th Annual Open Doors Forum

The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, is hosting a Free Business Networking Event to support minority and small business contracting on Tuesday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet government prime contractors and sub-contractors with the goal of forming new partnering relationships; connect with representatives of multiple government agencies, small business loan specialists and bonding and insurance professionals; and learn about the processes and procedures necessary to do business with local government.

The annual forum is organized by Hillsborough County’s Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and Small Business Encouragement (SBE) program as part of an Economic Development initiative. Register for free at https://hcfl.gov/opendoorsforum or by calling 813-829-2650.

Mystery Book Club Meets At Bloomingdale Public Library

The Mystery Book Club meets at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library on the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. The next meeting will be on April 3, at which the book for discussion is The Antique Hunter’s Guide To Murder, by C.L. Miller. The book selected for the May 1 meeting is The Bone Code, by Kathy Reichs. These meetings are open to the public and the book club always enjoys welcoming new members. The Bloomingdale Regional Public Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.