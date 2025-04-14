Music students from Bonnie’s Music Studio are preparing for an educational tour of Austria and Hungary in 2025, immersing themselves in the rich musical heritage of the region. Under the guidance of musical director Bonnie Synhorst, these young musicians will visit iconic sites, engage in master classes and deepen their appreciation for the composers who shaped classical music.

Among the eager participants is 9-year-old Hannah-Lee Whetstine, a budding violinist and pianist who discovered her love for music at age 5 after hearing her aunt play the violin.

“She asked that year if she could buy a violin with her Christmas money,” said Hannah-Lee’s mother, Tracey Whetstine. “So, we did.”

Since then, Hannah-Lee has devoted herself to mastering the violin, inspired by artists like Lindsey Stirling. On this trip, she is most excited to explore the Mozart Museum, tour historic palaces and visit filming locations from The Sound of Music. She will also participate in a piano master class, expanding her skills beyond the violin.

Fellow student Daniel Thacker, who began his musical journey by mimicking his siblings’ piano practices as a toddler, is equally thrilled. Now a skilled pianist and music mentor, Thacker looks forward to studying the lives of composers such as Mozart and Liszt. His passion for the art extends beyond performance, as he has recently started teaching younger students under the mentorship of his instructor.

Both Hannah-Lee and Thacker have played an active role in fundraising for the trip.

“On her own, she has raised over $1,000 by speaking with people and asking them to support her to go to Europe,” said Tracy. “As a thank-you, she has been giving out little crochet worms.”

Thacker, alongside other students, has helped raise funds through selling refreshments at recitals, organizing events and showcasing his musical talents at local markets.

The ongoing fundraiser supports meals and expenses for students and chaperones as they embark on this journey of musical discovery. In addition to their international tour, both students are preparing for the Florida state competition in May, with hopes of earning top placements for their performances.

With their dedication and community support, these young musicians are set to embrace an unforgettable cultural experience, broaden their artistic horizons and invest in a future rich with musical possibilities.

Interested in supporting the students? Donations can be made at https://tri.ps/IULzs. For more information about Bonnie’s Music School, follow the studio on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bonniesynhorstmusicstudio.