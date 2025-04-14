Family First Pool & Patio

Family First Pool & Patio is your local one-stop shop for all things pool and patio-related. Owned by Butch and Olive Timms, it is located at 3644 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It recently celebrated opening the store and patio furnishing side of the business with a ribbon-cutting attended by friends and family, which was great success. Family First Pool & Patio offers the lowest prices for pool chemicals in the county and offers a wide range of furnishings and wares for your patio.

Visit its website at www.familyfirstpool.com to see more of what it has to offer.

The Dysle Team At RE/MAX

Local residents Paula and Todd Dysle are ‘Team Dysle’ at the RE/MAX Bayside office, located at 237 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. They are both certified, full-service professionals serving all your real estate needs. With over 25 years of experience, Todd and Paula exceed clients’ expectations and deliver an industry leading experience that really wows clients.

To find out more about Team Dysle, visit the RE/MAX website at www.baysiderealestatetampabay.com.

Sun-Kissed Nutrition

Sun-Kissed Nutrition is your local stop for healthy smoothies and specialty energy drinks. It has low-calorie, low-carb and low-sugar options available, and they all taste delicious. Pre and post-workout drinks are also available and so are protein snacks, vitamins supplements and much more.

Visit Sun-Kissed Nutrition at 110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. J, in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at https://davidbrooks.goherbalife.com or call 656-242-3659.





Brandon Massage Oasis Celebrates Opening

Brandon Massage Oasis recently opened at 1322 E. Lumsden Rd., in Brandon and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. It offers a wide range of services, including therapeutic, Swedish and deep tissue massages. Therapeutic massages focuses on relieving pain, Swedish massages are relaxing and aim to melt away tension and increase blood flow to your heart and deep tissue massages reach deep layers of muscle and are used to break down knots and relieve pressure points.

Visit its website at https://brandonmassageoasis.com/ for more information on the services offered.





eXp Realty LLC Opens

Elizabeth Vejar is a local real estate expert who offers personalized service and builds lasting relationships. She recently celebrated opening eXp Realty LLC with a Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting.

Vejar said, “You have many choices when it comes to choosing representation in a real estate transaction. Rest assured, I will always go the extra mile for you.”

Her pipeline of resources include a broker, a transaction coordinator and a vetted team of professionals who can service your home buying needs, such as lenders, home inspectors and other top-notch service providers who can aid in repairs. Her personal goal is to make the process of buying or selling a home exceptional, comprehensive, clear, seamless and as stress-free as possible.

Visit the eXp Realty website at https://elizabethvejarflorida.exprealty.com/ or call 661-802-9919 for more information.

Simply Caring Companions LLC Brings Peace Of Mind

Local resident Cheryl Shields recently opened Simply Caring Companions LLC, which offers both companionship and homemaker services by appointment. Companion services include engaging in activities customized to their preferences, such as painting, taking walks, playing board games or simply enjoying a conversation. Homemaker services provide support with errands, meal preparation, medicine reminders and various other tasks. Simply Caring Companions LLC helps to bring peace of mind to families and independence to seniors.

Contact Shields at 813-579-7502 or visit https://brand.site/simplycaringcompanions for additional information.

Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists LLC

Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists recently celebrated its opening with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. It offers quality nail care services for all breeds, sizes and temperaments of dogs. It does not trim or clip nails; instead, it uses a custom filing system with two different types of custom rotary tools. This proven method enables the technicians to shorten canine nails without causing pain, pinching or discomfort to your pet. Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists has mastered the techniques needed to tackle debilitating nail issues and the empathy to set a course for comfort.

Owners Deborah Hufstedler and Jennifer Scherschel stated, “We do more than shorten nails, we change lives.”

Other services offered include paw pad fur trimming, anal gland expression, gentle ear cleaning and sanitary trimming. Lucky Puppy Canine Nail Specialists LLC is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 112, in Brandon. All services are by appointment only; call 813-710-3006 or visit https://luckypuppynails.com/ for additional information.

Kinovu School Of Lithia

For 25 years, Kinovu School has nurtured adaptable, bilingual, globally engaged learners through 11 early learning schools, two international grade schools and 150 schools internationally in nine countries, all implementing Kinovu School’s VESS curriculum, a neuroscience based, Reggio Emilia-inspired and inquiry-focused model that sees each child as a valuable citizen of their community capable of adding tremendous value.

Kinovu School recently celebrated the opening of its newest school at 3105 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. To find out more about Kinovu School, visit its website at https://kinovuschools.com.





Bottom Of The Bin Craft Resale Store Opens In Brandon

Bottom of the Bin is a secondhand arts and crafts supplies store where customers are able to trade in their leftover craft supplies and materials for store credit. It has a wide range of supplies for sewing, scrapbooking, jewelry making, knitting, crocheting and more.

This is owner Stephanie Cristou’s second location, and it is located at 626 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. You can find out more by visiting its website at www.bottomofthebin.com or calling 813-986-5882.