Get ready, Tampa! Something big is coming your way on Saturday, April 26 — it’s the Summer Camp Extravaganza, a free event you won’t want to miss. Happening from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at select Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA locations, this exciting celebration is your chance to experience all the fun and energy of summer camp in just one day.

Bring the whole family for a jam-packed afternoon of games, live music, sports activities, prizes and delicious food. Whether you’re grooving to some upbeat tunes, doing Zumba or watching your kids make new friends, there’s something for everyone. The atmosphere will be buzzing with laughter, music and high-energy activities — perfect for families looking to connect and have fun together.

The fun continues as you make summer plans with the YMCA. School will be done before you know it. This event offers the perfect opportunity to learn more about the YMCA’s summer camp programs. You will have the opportunity to register and get an insider’s look at all the adventures it has in store — and as a bonus, it’s offering exclusive camp discounts and special offers to attendees only. That means you can sign up early and save big.

“Parents should attend Camp Extravaganza because it’s the best way to see firsthand what makes YMCA programs so special. You’ll meet the caring, professionally trained staff who will provide your child with an experience they will never forget and get all your questions answered in one place,” noted Tampa Y’s Matt Lewis, vice president of operations and membership/programs.

So, grab your calendar and circle April 26 in bold — Summer Camp Extravaganza is more than just a preview, it’s a celebration. Whether you’re a returning camper family or brand-new to YMCA programs, it invites you to join in, explore and enjoy a day of community plus fun.

The YMCA will see you there!

Visit its website for more information and a list of activities organized by location.