Bloomingdale High School softball star pitcher Natalie Cable’s goal has always been to reach 1,000 career strikeouts since she started as a freshman. She reached her goal on March 11 against Plant High School.

Reaching that marker is a rare accomplishment for a high school pitcher. Cable went into the game against Plant knowing that she had to get six strikeouts to reach 1,000. She was locked into the game and didn’t know until afterward that she hit her mark in a 7-0 victory. Her coach, Leah Pemberton, gave her the game ball after the win, and her mom let her know that she reached her goal. The team celebrated with her after the game.

“It was such a surreal moment because we’ve been talking about this since my freshman year,” said Cable. “We celebrated with the team, and I got posted about on the team Instagram page, so that was pretty exciting.”

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), signee has been playing softball since she was 6 years old. She comes from an athletic background. Her mom played field hockey at the University of Maryland, her dad played club rugby at the Naval Academy and her sister plays softball as well.

Cable helped lead her team to a record-breaking season last year as a junior. It was the first time in program history that the Lady Bulls went undefeated in the regular season, and it was their first regional championship since they won the state championship in 2014. She also broke the school record for most strikeouts in a season last year.

Cable has a big future ahead of her, not just involving softball. She plans to major in biochemistry and wants to attend med school at UCLA as well. Her goals for right now are to help lead her team to the state championship and win Gatorade Pitcher of the Year.

“This is a big stepping stone,” said Cable. “I’m going to college next year, so it’s really helping me prepare for the next level. It’s another milestone to get me ready for college.”