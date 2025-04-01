On Saturday, May 3, the Campo Family YMCA will host the annual Jackie Okun TRY-athlon, an event dedicated to raising funds for swimming lesson scholarships for local children.

The event will mark the third anniversary of the tragic loss of Jackie Okun, a longtime athlete and community leader. In April 2022, just days after her 67th birthday, Okun was struck and killed by a vehicle while on her morning run.

In honor of Okun’s legacy as both a teacher and advocate for physical fitness, her friends from the local running community and Campo Y have organized this special event. Held on National Fitness Day, May 3, the TRY-athlon is designed to raise money for the Jackie Okun Memorial Fund, which provides swimming lessons for local elementary school children.

“Her friends in the local running community and Campo Y have created something that honors her life as a teacher and physical fitness proponent,” said Alex Stefanes, YMCA coordinator.

Modeled after a traditional triathlon, the TRY-athlon incorporates swimming, biking and running — activities that Okun loved. However, the event offers a fun twist: rather than a competitive race, participants will complete each triathlon segment at a relaxed pace, making the event accessible to all fitness levels. The goal is for participants to try new forms of exercise and experience the joy of fitness outside their comfort zone. Competitive athletes are welcome too.

The event will take place entirely on the Campo Y grounds, with each phase of the triathlon lasting approximately 20 minutes, and the entire experience taking about an hour. After completing the TRY-athlon, participants will have the opportunity to reflect on Okun’s impact on the community, both as a teacher and through her dedication to the Y.

Registration is $35 per athlete and is now open, and donations to the Jackie Okun Memorial Fund are also encouraged.

Join in on May 3 for a day of fitness, remembrance and community at Campo Y, located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. For more information or to sponsor, participate or volunteer, you can register at the Campo Family YMCA or contact alex.stefanes@tampaymca.org.