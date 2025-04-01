For more than four decades, Sharon Foley has lived her life’s passion, working with young children at the start of their formal educational journeys.

For this much-beloved kindergarten teacher, who spent all but a few years of her career in Hillsborough — and only a few years in the primary grades, and not kindergarten — the journey has included assignments at Wimauma, Kingswood, Mintz, Bevis, McDonald, Walden Lake and Stowers elementary schools.

“I’ve always loved kids and I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Sharon said. “Everybody tried to talk me out of it, saying you’ll never make any money. But I just knew that’s what I was meant to do, and I haven’t looked back. Even after 41 years of teaching, I still will not make $20,000 more than a beginning teacher. So, it’s never been about the money, which is why I guess I’m still a teacher. My heart is that of a kindergarten teacher.”

Sharon, who is set to retire at the end of the 2024-25 school year, said she has witnessed many changes, including one that she strongly opposes.

“The constant testing of kids on the computer, for kindergarten kids, it just is not developmentally appropriate,” Sharon said.

More important, she said, is for teachers and parents to embrace the mission, “just let them love learning.” As Sharon put it, “If they love learning, the rest will find itself.”

As a retiree, Sharon said she will hold dear her love for the kids and possibly step back in as a volunteer or substitute teacher.

“I loved watching their little minds grow and seeing the progress they made from the beginning of the year to the end of the year,” Sharon said. “I’m going to miss it, but I have a brand-new granddaughter, and I’m going to spend a lot of time with her.”

Also in the mix is her husband of 44 years, who Sharon met on a blind date in her freshman year of college.

“Sharon is loved by many,” Ed Foley said. “She makes her students want to learn, and if they want to learn, they’re going to learn.”

Sharon talks highly of her colleagues, and the principals with whom she has worked, including former school superintendent Jeff Eakins, who with his wife, Peggy, worked with Sharon as beginning teachers at Wimauma Elementary.

“I had 34 kids in my classroom, I was in a portable building and 17 of those kids did not speak a word of English,” Sharon said. “I learned that kids are kids no matter what, and their parents knew that education was very important for them. I loved it there and probably would have stayed had it not been the distance from my home, after my last baby was born.”

Another highlight of Sharon’s career has been her association with Stowers Elementary Principal Melanie Cochrane, with whom Sharon worked also at Bevis Elementary, and then at McDonald Elementary, a transformative, Title I school in Seffner.

“Six of us from Bevis went to McDonald with Melanie, where they need teachers who would stay because they had so many who didn’t,” Sharon said.

The lesson learned at McDonald was “that you just never know what other people are dealing with until you’re right in the middle of it,” Sharon said. “Always be mindful of where you can help.”