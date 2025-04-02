When it comes to protecting your home, your car or even your beloved pet, Iron Rock Insurance is dedicated to providing tailored coverage with a family-focused approach.

Founded in 2020 and located in Apollo Beach, Iron Rock Insurance specializes in personal lines insurance, offering policies for home, auto, flood, boat, RV, travel trailer, golf cart, motorcycle, and pet health insurance.

Iron Rock Insurance has quickly grown into a trusted name in the insurance industry. While the agency covers a wide range of needs, its commitment to focus exclusively on personal lines ensures that it provides expert guidance in this area. It recently added two new agents who are focusing on specialized coverage for watercraft/marine insurance and high-value specialty autos.

As an independent agency, Iron Rock Insurance has access to many of the top homeowners and auto insurance carriers in Florida. This flexibility allows it to secure additional carriers when needed, ensuring clients receive personalized coverage options.

Customer service is a cornerstone of its success. Whether clients prefer in-person meetings at its office or virtual communication via phone, email or text, Iron Rock Insurance adapts to meet its clients where they are most comfortable.

The team at Iron Rock Insurance is committed to helping customers find the right coverage for their needs. They take the time to assess each client’s unique situation, ensuring tailored solutions that offer value and comprehensive protection.

“We understand that times are tough for consumers with the rising costs of everything, including insurance,” said Lisa Hast, owner of Iron Rock Insurance. “That’s why we take the time to analyze each client’s risk and provide a detailed offer. We highlight potential gaps in their current coverage and focus on delivering value, not just the lowest price.”

Iron Rock Insurance prides itself on being a family-operated business. The team includes Hast; her husband, Jason; their daughter, Torie; and their future daughters-in-law, Kate and Katie. Adding to the welcoming atmosphere is ‘special agent’ Rimy, Hast’s Boston terrier, who joins the team in the office daily. The remaining team members are all local residents, ensuring Iron Rock’s values align with the community it proudly serves.

With a strong commitment to personalized service and a family-first mentality, Iron Rock Insurance continues to prioritize the needs of its clients, helping them secure the protection they deserve.

For more information, please contact the Iron Rock Insurance office at 813-213-9600 or visit www.ironrockins.com.