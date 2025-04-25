KB Valuations

KB Valuations is a new company of experienced appraisers that services the Tampa area and surrounding counties. One of the owners has been in the business for over 25 years, and the other two are SRA-designated appraisers; this designation requires rigorous training, and less than 1 percent of real estate appraisers achieve it. KB Valuations provides appraisals for prelisting, estate/probate, divorce, home purchase, disaster and investment purposes.

Co-owner Ryan King said, “KB Valuations is committed to excellence, driven by integrity and guided by respect, earning the trust of its community while building lasting relationships.”

To find out more information, visit its website at https://kbvaluations.com/.

﻿Scandinavian Designs Opens First Florida Showroom

Scandinavian Designs, the go-to destination for modern and contemporary furniture, is bringing its signature Nordic-inspired style to Florida. Located in Lake Brandon Village at 11345 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, this showroom marks Scandinavian Designs’ debut in Florida, with a second location in Clearwater coming soon. Step inside the spacious new showroom and discover an extensive collection of contemporary furnishings, including sleek living room sets, elegant dining tables, cozy bedroom pieces, outdoor essentials and modern office furniture. With special-order options available, shoppers can personalize their selections to create a space that truly reflects their style.

Visit Scandinavian Designs’ website at https://scandinaviandesigns.com/ for more information.





Bottom Of The Bin Craft Resale Store Opens In Brandon

Bottom of the Bin is a secondhand arts and crafts supplies store where customers are able to trade in their leftover craft supplies and materials for store credit. It has a wide range of supplies for sewing, scrapbooking, jewelry making, knitting, crocheting and more.

This is owner Stephanie Cristou’s second location, and it is located at 626 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. You can find out more by visiting its website at www.bottomofthebin.com or calling 813-986-5882.

Family First Pool & Patio

Family First Pool & Patio is your local one-stop shop for all things pool and patio-related. Owned by Butch and Olive Timms, it is located at 3644 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It recently celebrated opening the store and patio furnishing side of the business with a ribbon-cutting attended by friends and family, which was great success. Family First Pool & Patio offers the lowest prices for pool chemicals in the county and offers a wide range of furnishings and wares for your patio.

Visit its website at www.familyfirstpool.com to see more of what it has to offer.

The Dysle Team At RE/MAX

Local residents Paula and Todd Dysle are ‘Team Dysle’ at the RE/MAX Bayside office, located at 237 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. They are both certified, full-service professionals serving all your real estate needs. With over 25 years of experience, Todd and Paula exceed clients’ expectations and deliver an industry leading experience that really wows clients.

To find out more about Team Dysle, visit the RE/MAX website at www.baysiderealestatetampabay.com.

Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists LLC

Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists recently celebrated its opening with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. It offers quality nail care services for all breeds, sizes and temperaments of dogs. It does not trim or clip nails; instead, it uses a custom filing system with two different types of custom rotary tools. This proven method enables the technicians to shorten canine nails without causing pain, pinching or discomfort to your pet. Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists has mastered the techniques needed to tackle debilitating nail issues and the empathy to set a course for comfort.

Owners Deborah Hufstedler and Jennifer Scherschel stated, “We do more than shorten nails, we change lives.”

Other services offered include paw pad fur trimming, anal gland expression, gentle ear cleaning and sanitary trimming. Lucky Puppy Canine Nail Specialists LLC is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 112, in Brandon. All services are by appointment only; call 813-710-3006 or visit https://luckypuppynails.com/ for additional information.

Kinovu School Of Lithia

For 25 years, Kinovu School has nurtured adaptable, bilingual, globally engaged learners through 11 early learning schools, two international grade schools and 150 schools internationally in nine countries, all implementing Kinovu School’s VESS curriculum, a neuroscience based, Reggio Emilia-inspired and inquiry-focused model that sees each child as a valuable citizen of their community capable of adding tremendous value.

Kinovu School recently celebrated the opening of its newest school at 3105 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. To find out more about Kinovu School, visit its website at https://kinovuschools.com.

Camp Mirage Brandon Summer Camp

Camp Mirage Brandon, located on the grounds of Immanuel Lutheran Church and School at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, brings all the fun, friendship and adventures of an overnight camp without the overnight stay. It offers a wide range of a la carte camp experiences, from sports and science to arts and outdoor adventure, all designed to create an unforgettable summer for every child.

Camps run from 9 a.m.-12 Noon with optional before and aftercare available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit its website at https://campmiragebrandon.com/ for more information and to register.

SCGC Sports Cards

Paul and Alexsis Bubel are the owners of SCGC Sports Cards, a sports and TCG card, hobby, collectable and memorabilia store located at 9280 Bay Plaza Blvd., Ste. 716, in Tampa. The store recently opened and celebrated joining the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Along with having the store, SCGC Sports Cards also attends local card shows, streams live on its Whatnot channels and has an eBay store.

To find out more about the store, please call 813-480-2854.