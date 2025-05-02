The Cards for the Community Bounty Poker Tournament hosted by Historic Plant City Main Street offers an exciting opportunity to raise funds while delivering an unforgettable experience for participants and donors. With 200 seats available at $275 each, this high-energy event features 23 poker tables, celebrity players with bounty prizes and a grand prize.

Players can enhance their chances with rebuys and add-ons while enjoying a cash bar, grazing table and exciting silent auction with more than 20 prizes. Professional casino staff will ensure a seamless experience, while the 50/50 drawing adds a dash of excitement.

“This tournament is not just about the game; it’s about investing in the future of our downtown and celebrating the spirit of community,” said Plant City Main Street’s executive director, Dawn Hyatt. “All proceeds go toward funding Historic Plant City Main Street’s Umbrella Alley project.”

The Cards for the Community Bounty Poker Tournament takes place on Saturday, May 17, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Cattlemen’s Building in Plant City. Tournament player registration is $275, and spectator registration is $75. The fundraiser will also feature celebrity players Michael Zapcic of AMC’s hit series Comic Book Men; actor Keith Coogan, who has appeared on various TV shows, such as The Waltons, Little House on the Prairie, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Mork & Mindy and Laverne & Shirley; actor, comedian and beloved TV host Casey Webb, best known for his role on the hit show Man v. Food; and multitalented writer, director, actor and producer Ernie O’Donnell, best known for his debut role as Rick Derris in the cult classic Clerks.

“The support from the community for Historic Plant City Main Street’s Cards for the Community Bounty Poker Tournament helps fuel our downtown, creating a vibrant space where memories are made,” Hyatt said. “We celebrate our town’s rich heritage, small-town charm and entrepreneurial spirit while engaging visitors and residents alike through dynamic events, historic preservation and business support.”

If you would like to learn more about the Cards for the Community Bounty Poker Tournament or if you’d like to participate in the tournament, you can visit Plant City Main Street’s website at www.plantcitymainstreet.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Cards for the Community Bounty Poker Tournament. If you are interested in being a sponsor for the event, you can contact Hyatt at director@plantcitymainstreet.com. The Hillsborough County Cattlemen’s Building is located at 6404 S. County Rd. 39 in Plant City.