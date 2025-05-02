Major changes are coming to South Hillsborough County as crews get ready to break ground on a vital new water pipeline. The South Hillsborough Pipeline project, which aims to deliver safe drinking water to a fast-growing part of the county, is entering a new phase this year.

The design of the project is nearly complete, with 90 percent of the plans now finalized. These plans detail the pipeline’s path, construction methods and tunneling locations. The project team is now working on securing permits and finalizing costs before full construction begins.

Starting in July 2025, residents might notice survey crews marking boundaries and trimming trees in areas where the pipeline will be built. This work is the first visible step in a large project that has been years in the making. Tampa Bay Water, the agency leading the effort, said construction could officially begin as soon as this fall in special trenchless crossing areas, places where workers will dig tunnels under roads and waterways to avoid disturbing traffic and the environment.

Some of the locations where tunneling will happen include Falkenburg Road, State Road 60, the Alafia River and Boyette Road. Open trench construction, which involves digging long ditches for the pipeline, is expected to start by March 2026. The project team plans to release updated schedules and alerts as construction moves closer.

Another big update involves a possible route adjustment near Fishhawk Ranch West. Tampa Bay Water received approval from several environmental agencies to explore a new pipeline path through a construction easement owned by Hillsborough County and the Fishhawk Ranch Community Development District (Fishhawk CDD). This new route follows an old, unpaved trail, which means fewer trees will need to be cut down and nearby homes will experience less disruption. The adjusted path is also shorter, helping reduce construction costs and long-term maintenance needs.

To move forward with the new alignment, Tampa Bay Water must acquire easements from the Fishhawk CDD and Hillsborough County, and Hillsborough County’s Board of County Commissioners and Florida Fish and Wildlife must approve the acquisition and mitigation plans.

The South Hillsborough Pipeline is a major infrastructure project designed to meet the growing demand for drinking water in the county. As more people move to the area, especially around Balm, Wimauma and Riverview, the need for a reliable water supply has become critical.

The pipeline will eventually connect a future drinking water facility in Balm to the existing water system, helping secure clean, fresh water for homes, schools and businesses for years to come.

If you have questions or comments, please contact the project team at shpinfo@tampabaywater.org or call 813-485-6480. Stay tuned to the project website at https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/ and look for emails regarding future project updates.

As Hillsborough County continues to grow, projects like this one are essential for keeping up with the demand for services while protecting neighborhoods and natural areas along the way.