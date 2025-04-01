Patriotism and honor will be on display when the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County hosts its biannual Field of Honor Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum. This poignant observance honors the brave men and women of the Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation.

The ceremony at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park stands as a solemn tribute to the memory of those who died while in service to their country. This event also honors the recovered remains of veterans from major conflicts such as World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

This twice-yearly ceremony takes place on the second Saturdays of April and October. Reading aloud the names of the service members who have died in the previous six months provides an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by them. In addition, an American flag is placed in a special receptacle for each name. The remembrance also honors those who have been missing in action (MIA) and whose remains have been recently discovered. Local veterans organizations oversee the reading of the names, and members of the public are invited to participate by placing the flags.

The event is also an opportunity for Gold Star families who have lost loved ones as a result of active-duty service to be recognized through their involvement, according to a news release from the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County.

“Their participation in these remembrance ceremonies has been an inspiration to all who share in the loss of a loved one in military service to America.”

With the ceremony occurring every six months, the memory of these brave service members remains constant in the community, which is home to many veterans and active military service members. The Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park is located at 3602 U.S. 301 in Tampa, just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Hillsborough County Veterans Council is made up of representatives from member veterans organizations and seeks to address problems unique to veterans in Hillsborough County.