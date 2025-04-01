Burgess Perry is a U.S. Army veteran and the founder of PAINT CORPS of Tampa, a veteran-exclusive painting franchise. After serving in the military, Perry transitioned into business ownership and found his passion in the painting industry.

“What started as a single painting company has now grown into a thriving franchise, helping fellow veterans build successful businesses of their own,” Perry said. “I’m all about structure, discipline and service, values I carried from the military into the business world.”

PAINT CORPS started as a single painting business in Tampa and quickly grew due to their high-quality work and professionalism. After seeing the success and demand, Perry decided to franchise in 2021 with the goal of helping other veterans transition into business ownership.

“The military gives us the discipline, leadership skills and attention to detail needed to succeed, and PAINT CORPS provides the proven system to run a thriving painting business,” Perry said. “Today, we have locations across the country, and we’re growing fast.”

PAINT CORPS is a veteran-exclusive franchise, meaning every owner is a U.S. military veteran. That alone sets it apart because veterans bring a level of integrity, reliability and professionalism that customers can trust.

“We also focus heavily on commercial and residential repaints, working with businesses, property managers and homeowners to deliver top-tier results,” Perry said. “Plus, we stand by our work with a military mindset; mission success is the only option.

At its Tampa location, PAINT CORPS offers a full range of services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet painting, parking lot maintenance, roof coatings and epoxy coatings.

“One of the biggest things that sets us apart is our five-year free touch-up warranty; no other painting company offers this,” Perry said. “It’s just one of the ways we stand behind our work and make sure our customers get long-lasting value.”

If you ask Perry what he likes most about his job, he’ll tell you it’s working with veterans. “Hands down, the best part is helping veterans build a future for themselves and their families,” Perry said. “Business ownership can be intimidating, but with the right system and support, it’s an incredible opportunity. Seeing our franchisees grow, secure big contracts and achieve financial freedom is what drives me every day.”

If you would like to learn more about the services offered at PAINT CORPS of Tampa, you can visit its website at www.paintcorps.com/tampa-fl/ or call 813-520-6096.