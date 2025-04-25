March through May is the dry season in Hillsborough County, making it easier for wildfires to start and spread during these months.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue has responded to more than 160 brush fires and wildfires this year.

Wildfires are unplanned fires that burn in natural areas like forests, grasslands or prairies. These dangerous fires spread quickly and can devastate not only wildlife and natural areas but also communities.

Just like hurricanes, it’s important to be prepared, establish an emergency plan for wildfires and not to take the threat of wildfires lightly. Wildfires don’t have to be widespread to create major damage.

Have an evacuation plan prepared and ready in case of a wildfire emergency. Organize important documents and have them prepared. The information should include copies of property insurance, personal documents and identifications. Maintain an outdoor water source with a hose that can reach any area of your property. Create a fire-resistant zone by keeping a 30-foot area clear of leaves, debris and flammable materials around the perimeter of your home. During the threat of a wildfire, designate a room that can be closed off from outside air. Close all doors and windows. Set up a portable air cleaner to keep indoor pollution levels low when smoky conditions exist.

While lightning can cause wildfires here and throughout Florida, humans are the leading cause of wildfires in the state, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Help prevent brush fires and wildfires by obeying the rules that prohibit unauthorized burns. In addition, avoid activities that cause open flames or sparks; properly discard cigarettes, and don’t throw them out from your vehicles; and don’t park your vehicle on the grass.

To help prevent brush fires and wildfires, unauthorized burns are not permitted in unincorporated Hillsborough County, meaning all open burning is prohibited unless an authorization has been obtained. Burning yard waste, tree debris and household garbage on private property is not allowed because it can lead to an uncontrolled wildfire.

With permits, there are exceptions. The Hillsborough County Fire Marshal’s Office issues open fire permits for campfires, bonfires, ceremonial fires and religious fires. There are no fees from the Hillsborough County Fire Marshal’s Office for an open burning permit. The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) issues open burning permits, such as initial land clearing of vegetation, initial land clearing for mineral operations, clearing of rights-of-way for public highways or roads and clearing for flood control and water drainage channels. The Florida Forest Service can assist with burn authorization for railroad workers and farmers needing agricultural burning.

No permit is required if you have a small fire pit, like those sold at home improvement or other stores. When using a fire pit, these rules should be followed: burn only clean, dry wood; have the pit at a minimum of 25 feet from any structure; and only use for keeping warm or cooking.

For more information, call the Hillsborough County Fire Marshal’s Office at 813-744-5541.