Birthdays are a time to celebrate and reflect on all the wonderful events that take place in one’s life each year. Iris Serrano of Brandon recently celebrated the milestone birthday of 102 years young on March 10.

“Secret of turning 102 is my faith, cooking and feeding the homeless for many years,” Serrano said. “Love everyone, be kind and help each other too.”

Serrano is a resident of Compass Rose of Brandon. She was born on March 1, 1923, in Puerto Rico and moved to the Bronx, New York, when she was 20.

“I loved living in New York,” Serrano said. “I was a preschool teacher for the Catholic school for 13 years, then I worked for Learners Clothing Store for seven years as a cashier. My husband was a wonderful man who served in the Merchant Marines, and we traveled a lot. He was a good husband, good man and a good father to our eight children.”

Compass Rose of Brandon is more than just a place to reside; it’s a haven of compassion and support where residents and their families find peace of mind.

“Our staff provides not only assistance with daily tasks but also a true sense of belonging and understanding,” said Compass Rose’s activity director, Jackie Pifer. “Our social and recreational activities promote engagement and well-being among residents. We strive to enhance the quality of life of our residents by offering a balance of support and independence in a caring community setting. Our residents are cherished members of our family.”

Serrano loved celebrating her recent birthday with her fellow residents at Compass Rose of Brandon.

“I loved having my birthday celebration at Compass Rose of Brandon because my friends and family were all together,” Serrano said.

At 102 years young, Serrano is very active — no wheelchair, no walker, just a cane for balance. “She loves to dance, and she still has the moves,” Phifer said. “She told all of her guests, ‘I’m just a happy Puerto Rican, and it doesn’t get better than that.’”

If you’d like to learn more about the various services offered at Compass Rose of Brandon, you can visit its website at https://brandonseniors.com or call 813-655-8858. The facility is located at 320 S. Lakewood Dr. in Brandon.