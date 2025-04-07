By Hannah Oliver

The Tampa YMCA is excited to announce that Meagan Springer has been promoted to executive director at YMCA Camp Cristina. While Springer is stepping into this new role, she is no stranger to Camp Cristina or the Tampa YMCA community. With over 10 years of dedicated service in various leadership positions, Springer has consistently shown her passion for youth development, operations oversight and love of the outdoors while positively impacting the broader community.

Throughout her time at the Tampa YMCA, Springer has served in numerous roles, including program director, senior program director, associate executive director and interim executive director. In each of these positions, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the YMCA’s values and goal. Her passion for service and youth development is reflected in her years of dedicated work through the expansion of YMCA Camp Cristina’s programs.

In her new role, Springer and her team will provide each camper with a fun, safe and unforgettable camp experience. They will also emphasize and instill the core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility in every aspect of their work, ensuring these principles are reflected in everything they do.

Springer shared, “I’m honored to start this new position and am excited for the upcoming camp season. This year, we’re focused on continuing to build on our goals for all campers and staff to learn something different, make a new friend and try something new every day. We strive for all summer camp participants to leave being the best versions of themselves. We hope to inspire dreams, awaken the imagination and provide a sense of achievement and belonging for all.”

She added, “My vision is to enhance our safe and supportive environment where campers can explore the beauty of nature and discover who they are and strive to do better for themselves every day. We want all children to understand that they can achieve their goals and that they have the power to do that.”

Springer’s passion for staff development is what she cherishes most about summer camp at YMCA Camp Cristina. She believes her team is the driving force behind the camp’s success. Springer is committed to furthering her focus on staff professional growth, as she credits the camp’s achievements to the dedication and expertise of her team. This, in turn, provides parents with peace of mind, knowing their child will receive the highest standard of care and attention.

YMCA Camp Cristina is a 65-acre outdoor adventure facility with after-school care, team-building adventures, a teen leadership club, a summer camp and more. The camp is located at 9840 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.tampaymca.org.