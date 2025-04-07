Get ready to twist the night away with one of rock ‘n roll’s most iconic legends! Chubby Checker, the man who made “The Twist” a worldwide sensation, will be performing live in Riverview at The Regent on Friday, April 18. Fans of all ages will have the chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime concert with the King of The Twist himself.

Get ready to groove to Checker’s greatest hits, including the timeless “The Twist,” “Let’s Twist Again,” “Limbo Rock,” ‘Pony Time,” “Slow Twistin’” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” This electrifying show will have everyone up on their feet, twisting and dancing through the decades of music that shaped the sound of the ’60s.

This is not a tribute show. This is the real Checker, the man who redefined the dance craze with his infectious hits. Checker introduced “The Twist” to the world at the age of 18 in 1960 at the Rainbow Club in Wildwood, New Jersey. The song went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 not once but twice — first in 1960 and again in 1961. Thanks to a powerful performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, “The Twist” became a cultural phenomenon, and Checker’s legacy as the King of The Twist was cemented forever.

General admission tickets are $45 each, with all great seating options on a first-come, first-served basis.

The available seating options include:

Front-row VIP seating for $120 (only 24 tickets available).

Second-row VIP seating for $100 (only 24 tickets available).

Third-row VIP seating for $90 (only 24 tickets available).

Rows four through 15 for $50-$85 (limited availability).

A ticket grants you access to a one-and-a-half-hour performance with a 20-minute intermission to catch your breath. Fans can enjoy the show with available concessions and alcoholic beverages throughout the night.

Don’t miss your chance to see a living legend up close and personal. The concert is expected to sell out quickly, so grab your tickets early. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to Checker’s music, this concert promises to be a nostalgic night of fun, dancing and unforgettable tunes.

Free parking will be available, making it easy for you to come and enjoy the show. Please note that all ticket sales are final, and seats are not numbered. Arrive early for the best spots or plan to sit with your group to ensure you’re all together. Special seating accommodations are available for those with accessibility needs — please email info@candyappleagency.com for assistance.

The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. The doors open for the event at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m.