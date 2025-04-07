Hillsborough County’s Planning Commission and the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) are calling on Riverview residents to actively participate in shaping their community’s future, particularly concerning a potential infrastructure project along U.S. 301.

The core of this initiative involves updating the Riverview Community Plan, originally adopted in 2006, to align with THEA’s study of potential improvements to U.S. 301. This study, prompted by rapid population growth and resulting traffic congestion, will explore options including the extension of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and potential elevated toll lanes, similar to the Selmon West Extension.

“We are at the very beginning of this project,” stated the Planning Commission’s Jay Collins, emphasizing the importance of early community input. “This is your chance to reprioritize Riverview’s goals in 2025 moving forward.”

The Riverview Community Plan, encompassing 13 goals related to community character, economic development and transportation, is under review. Officials are specifically seeking feedback on land use and mobility strategies along the U.S. 301 corridor.

THEA’s Bob Frey highlighted, “We welcome as much information from the start as possible,” stressing the value of community input in the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study. “The more input we get at the beginning, the better (for the study).”

This study, a process developed by the Florida Department of Transportation, will evaluate various alternatives for adding capacity to U.S. 301, including toll lanes, while assessing social, economic and environmental impacts.

Residents have voiced concerns regarding traffic congestion, pedestrian and cyclist safety and emergency evacuation routes. The PD&E study aims to address these concerns by evaluating alternatives to alleviate congestion on U.S. 301 and I-75, along with local arterial roads and at several US 301 intersections.

Collins pointed out the significance of the Riverview Community Plan, noting its existing “wording specific to the Highway 301 Corridor District” and “defined Downtown District.” Adherence to community plans can be a factor in project approvals by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, and having those districts defined can help bolster the case for the extension in Riverview.

At this time, the PD&E study will look at different alternatives for adding capacity to U.S. 301, including providing toll lanes along the corridor, along with a no-build (or do-nothing) alternative, again stressing the importance of your input in getting this PD&E approved.

To ensure community needs are met and to strengthen grant applications, resident input is crucial. Residents are encouraged to participate by visiting https://selmonstudies.com/us-301-study/ to take a survey. Information on the broader Hillsborough Plan and volunteer opportunities can be found at https://planhillsborough.org/. The existing Riverview Community Plan is available at https://planhillsborough.org/planriverview/. The project is in its early stages, with future public engagement opportunities planned as the PD&E study progresses. Past meeting materials will be available soon on the project page.

For more information, residents can contact Collins at collinsj@plancom.org or 813-582-7335 and Andrea Papandrew at papandrewa@plancom.org or 813-665-1331. Keisha Pickett Boyd, representing THEA, can be reached at keisha.boyd@tampa-xway.com or 813-272-6740, ext. 211.