No More Umbrellas Foundation is Plant City nonprofit with the mission to establish and maintain a community of support for kids with cancer who are experiencing medical, emotional or financial needs and cultivate a happier and healthier future for them.

The foundation was established in 2021 in memory of Emily Morgan Pierce to share her determined spirit through a legacy of giving to kids in need. In her wish for the future, Morgan envisioned a world with only rainbows, no more rain and ‘No More Umbrellas.’ She believed kids enduring difficulties should not be defined by their adversities but rather bolstered by their talents and abilities while receiving tools to persevere.

In 2008, Morgan was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 5; she spent half of her life in the world of childhood cancer.

“Clinic visits, hospital stays, missing school and spending many days separated from her sister and dad were the norm,” said Morgan’s mother, Emily Pierce. “But, when the cancer work was done, she turned off that world like a light switch, determined to enjoy life with her friends and family. In the nearly 13 years Morgan fought cancer, friends, family and even strangers gave time, food and financial support to help our family give her what she needed most: a moment to breathe, a chance to create memories, the opportunity to simply live.”

It was all this showering of love and support that led to Morgan’s family starting the No More Umbrellas Foundation.

“We started off with bake sales and other little fundraisers to help other families we knew whose children were battling cancer in our community,” Pierce said. “We went from bake sales to 5Ks, and the foundation continued to grow, hosting galas. It grew into this wonderful thing to support our fellow cancer warriors.”

There are many ways the local community can become involved with the No More Umbrellas Foundation.

“We are looking for volunteers to host a toy drive for our Christmas in July Toy Drive,” Pierce said. “You can help kids in need by donating new, unwrapped toys at any drop-off location during the month of July at any participating location. Toy donation ideas include action figures, dolls, play cars or trucks, books, coloring books, crayons, craft or activity sets, building blocks, educational toys and games. Items of greatest need include infant toys, like teethers, rattlers, bath toys, activity play mats, and teen/young adult items, like adult LEGO sets, adult coloring books, colored pencils, earbuds, cell phone chargers and Amazon gift cards.”

Last year, No More Umbrellas Foundation collected 750 pounds of toys for local children.

If you’d like to learn more about the No Umbrellas Foundation or donate to it, visit www.nomoreumbrellas.org or call 813-967-0481.