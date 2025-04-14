The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) recently celebrated the achievements of four exceptional local high school seniors, awarding them $1,000 scholarships to support their academic futures. The scholarships were presented at the chamber’s April meeting, recognizing the hard work and dedication of these young individuals as they prepare to continue their education at prestigious universities.

More than 25 students submitted applications for the scholarships, which were reviewed by volunteers from S.C.O.R.E. After careful consideration, the committee selected four deserving winners.

Jennifer Stinson, awards and recognition chair with VFCC, expressed her pride in this year’s recipients: “Meeting each of these exceptional students during the interview process, I was truly inspired by their poise, passion and potential. Our four recipients are not only bright and driven but also kind, articulate, curious and full of heart. Spending time with them restores your faith in the next generation. They have incredibly bright futures ahead, and I’m confident they’ll go on to achieve great things at their chosen universities and beyond. We are so proud of them and wish them continued success.”

The 2025 scholarship recipients are:

Carter Young from Bloomingdale High School, who plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Karlie Collins from Durant High School, who plans to attend Auburn University.

Macey Clay from Newsome High School, who plans to attend Texas A&M University.

Imogen Lanzetta, also from Newsome High School, who plans to attend the University of South Florida.

The four recipients were in attendance at the VFCC April General Assembly meeting held on the second Tuesday of the month at River Hills Country Club. Students were awarded their scholarships in addition to a goody bag of donated items from chamber members, including gift cards and college prep supplies.

Scholarships are funding through annual chamber events.

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce continues its mission to support local business owners and nonprofit organizations through positive networking, business education and community involvement. Throughout the year, the chamber raises funds for various charitable initiatives, including the senior scholarship program and donations to local schools, such as its annual teacher luncheon.

For more information about the VFCC, visit www.valricofishhawk.org.