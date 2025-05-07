“Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labor in vain,” (Psalm 127:1).

The big news from here in North Carolina is that Rebekah and I have finally completed the 11-month restoration of our new old house.

By “old,” I mean dating from circa 1875 with heart pine floors, 12-foot ceilings and fireplaces in almost every room.

When I first looked at the place, my instantly rendered judgement was, “Not in a million years.” Rebekah, however, is gifted with vision and she fell in love at first sight. Gaping holes in the floorboards, a rotted-out front porch, foundation work, no kitchen or baths, deteriorated siding, trees growing into the roof and most recently used as two low-rent apartments.

We not only restored everything, we saved everything that was whole and found matching 1870s wood in salvage yards for repairs. Now it is 100 percent authentic — only with brand-new plumbing, electric, HVAC, appliances, hardware and a modern kitchen.

What’s really cool is that every penny we paid at closing is now being put into the contractor’s next project, and so the ongoing restoration of the historic district is essentially funding itself.

This is what Easter is supposed to be like. Because of the new life Jesus poured into me, I can now share that light and life with others. Resurrection, like restoration, is the gift that keeps on giving.

Our prayer is that just as this restoration project is a light and an inspiration to new neighbors investing in the historic district, so the way we live in (and out of) our amazing new home will be a light and an inspiration for the Good News story!

Easter is a reminder that light always defeats darkness, that life is eternal, that love is more persuasive and effective than hate and that there is nothing in all of creation that has the power to separate us from God’s insistent love.

Peace, in all things.

— DEREK