AtWork Opens Newest Location In Tampa

AtWork, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Tampa at 8402 Laurel Fair Circle, Ste. 101, across from the Florida State Fairgrounds. Locally owned and operated by U.S. Army veteran Steve Trimborn and his wife, Tina, the pair have spent more than two decades investing in the community.

“Beyond business, giving back is at the heart of everything we do,” Trimborn said. “Our backgrounds in health care and the military have opened our eyes to the need for career coaching and staffing support that caters to the people and organizations around us like our incredible hospital systems, MacDill Air Force Base and beyond.”

For more information, call 813-618-5926 or visit www.atwork.com.

KB Valuations

KB Valuations is a new company of experienced appraisers that services the Tampa area and surrounding counties. One of the owners has been in the business for over 25 years, and the other two are SRA-designated appraisers; this designation requires rigorous training, and less than 1 percent of real estate appraisers achieve it. KB Valuations provides appraisals for prelisting, estate/probate, divorce, home purchase, disaster and investment purposes.

Co-owner Ryan King said, “KB Valuations is committed to excellence, driven by integrity and guided by respect, earning the trust of its community while building lasting relationships.”

To find out more information, visit its website at https://kbvaluations.com/.

Freedom Plaza Announces Cyndi Hamilton As Are Director Of Sales And Marketing

Freedom Plaza is thrilled to introduce Cyndi Hamilton as its new director of sales and marketing. With over 20 years of experience in the senior living industry, Cyndi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Freedom Plaza team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cyndi to Freedom Plaza,” said Freedom Plaza Executive Director Angie Roher. “Her dedication to creating an exceptional experience for residents and families aligns perfectly with our mission. We are confident that her leadership will further enhance our community.”

Freedom Plaza is a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds featuring a private lake, walking trails and an 18-hole executive golf course and putting green. For more information, visit https://freedomplazafl.com/.

Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists LLC

Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists recently celebrated its opening with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. It offers quality nail care services for all breeds, sizes and temperaments of dogs. It does not trim or clip nails; instead, it uses a custom filing system with two different types of custom rotary tools. This proven method enables the technicians to shorten canine nails without causing pain, pinching or discomfort to your pet. Lucky Puppy Nail Specialists has mastered the techniques needed to tackle debilitating nail issues and the empathy to set a course for comfort.

Owners Deborah Hufstedler and Jennifer Scherschel stated, “We do more than shorten nails, we change lives.”

Other services offered include paw pad fur trimming, anal gland expression, gentle ear cleaning and sanitary trimming. Lucky Puppy Canine Nail Specialists LLC is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 112, in Brandon. All services are by appointment only; call 813-710-3006 or visit https://luckypuppynails.com/ for additional information.

Kinovu School Of Lithia

For 25 years, Kinovu School has nurtured adaptable, bilingual, globally engaged learners through 11 early learning schools, two international grade schools and 150 schools internationally in nine countries, all implementing Kinovu School’s VESS curriculum, a neuroscience based, Reggio Emilia-inspired and inquiry-focused model that sees each child as a valuable citizen of their community capable of adding tremendous value.

Kinovu School recently celebrated the opening of its newest school at 3105 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. To find out more about Kinovu School, visit its website at https://kinovuschools.com.

Camp Mirage Brandon Summer Camp

Camp Mirage Brandon, located on the grounds of Immanuel Lutheran Church and School at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, brings all the fun, friendship and adventures of an overnight camp without the overnight stay. It offers a wide range of a la carte camp experiences, from sports and science to arts and outdoor adventure, all designed to create an unforgettable summer for every child.

Camps run from 9 a.m.-12 Noon with optional before and aftercare available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit its website at https://campmiragebrandon.com/ for more information and to register.

SCGC Sports Cards

Paul and Alexsis Bubel are the owners of SCGC Sports Cards, a sports and TCG card, hobby, collectable and memorabilia store located at 9280 Bay Plaza Blvd., Ste. 716, in Tampa. The store recently opened and celebrated joining the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Along with having the store, SCGC Sports Cards also attends local card shows, streams live on its Whatnot channels and has an eBay store.

To find out more about the store, please call 813-480-2854.

﻿Scandinavian Designs Opens First Florida Showroom

Scandinavian Designs, the go-to destination for modern and contemporary furniture, is bringing its signature Nordic-inspired style to Florida. Located in Lake Brandon Village at 11345 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, this showroom marks Scandinavian Designs’ debut in Florida, with a second location in Clearwater coming soon. Step inside the spacious new showroom and discover an extensive collection of contemporary furnishings, including sleek living room sets, elegant dining tables, cozy bedroom pieces, outdoor essentials and modern office furniture. With special-order options available, shoppers can personalize their selections to create a space that truly reflects their style.

Visit Scandinavian Designs’ website at https://scandinaviandesigns.com/ for more information.