Mandy Walker of Riverview, also known as MerMandy, is originally from Michigan and moved to Florida a few years ago with her family.

“When I moved, I had just retired from competition roller derby and sought scuba as a sport to ease the transition into something a little more relaxing, but it wasn’t my only passion,” Walker said. “I wanted to learn all things water and dove into the deep end with freediving and found out that mermaiding wasn’t just a cartoon. It was a real thing, and I could be a professional mermaid.”

It is something every young girl wishes deep down to be, and Walker had opportunities sitting right here in her own backyard.

“I started as a hobbyist until my children started asking for mermaid tails,” Walker said. “It was the beginning of my calling. I trained and became a professional PADI Mermaid instructor to bridge the gap for parents to help their children learn the skills of mermaiding. Little did I know my client base would range from ages 6-70. I started MerMandy’s Professional Mermaid Services and am now one of the most popular and successful mermaids in the Tampa Bay area.”

Walker has competed in the Merlympics and was instrumental in getting High 5 Inc. involved with training for the Merlympics.

“The Merlympics is an International Mermaid Competition where countries submit their teams to perform races, rescues, poses and synchronized swimming to compete for the gold,” Walker said. “Just like any other high-achieving sport, our points are added and ranked for top-performing athletes and teams. This year, it is in Wolfsburg, Germany, on May 24. After making it on the team, the next thing I know I am hosting Team USA, with mermaids from all over our country here at my home in the Brandon area for a training weekend. High 5 is one of the nicest facilities I had been to, and the staff was accommodating and so kind.”

When Walker is not competing in the Merlympics, she is being a mermaid and helping other residents become mermaids.

“I become who I want with no interruption or influence of the human world,” Walker said. “The water is my therapy, and no matter what is going on outside of it, mermaiding brings joy to me; and as an instructor, I get to watch it create joy for other people. The moment that someone realizes they can swim as a real mermaid is something I cherish and hold near and dear to my heart because I got to be a part of it. When children meet me, I have a silly, inner goofy child wake up and join them in giggles, laughs and splashes. Mermaiding is life changing.”

If you would like to learn more about MerMandy, you can visit her website at https://mermandy.com/.