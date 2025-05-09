Hillsborough County residents looking for a natural way to fight mosquitoes this summer can pick up free mosquitofish at several events happening throughout the county. Hosted by the county’s Mosquito Management Services, the annual mosquitofish giveaway returns with multiple Saturday events scheduled from May through August 2025.

Keep an eye out for the ‘Mosquito Ninja’ and the ‘Gambuzi-San Mobile Lab’ truck as they travel to different locations, distributing the tiny, but powerful mosquito fighters.

The free events are open to all Hillsborough County residents. To receive fish, attendees must show a photo ID to verify residency. County staff will scan or record the ID before handing out the mosquitofish. Supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

What Are Mosquitofish?

Mosquitofish are small, native freshwater fish known for their appetite for mosquito larvae. They are effective in controlling mosquito populations when placed in standing water like ponds, fountains, animal troughs, or unused swimming pools. Low-maintenance and hardy, these fish require no feeding and breed without special conditions. However, they must be kept away from pesticides, chlorine and garden chemicals to thrive.

The fish are bred locally at the county’s Mosquito Management Services headquarters, which helps ensure their health and sustainability.

2025 Giveaway Schedule

Fish will be available from 8 a.m.-12 Noon on the following Saturdays:

May 17 — Southshore Regional Library at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.

June 21 — Oscar Cooler Sports Complex at 766 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. in Lutz.

July 19 — Fishhawk Sports Complex at 16000 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

August 23 — Northdale Park & Recreation Center at 15510 Hooting Owls Place in Tampa.

For more information on mosquito control, prevention tips or to learn about the county’s mosquito management efforts, visit the Mosquito Control section of the county website, https://hcfl.gov/. Questions about the events can be directed to 813-635-5400.