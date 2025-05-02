On April 15, 150 Tampa-area high school seniors who are enlisting in the U.S. armed forces after graduation were honored at an enlistment recognition ceremony held by Our Community Salutes (OCS). The ceremony, which was held at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, was the largest Tampa ceremony to date with over 600 total in attendance.

Our Community Salutes is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to recognize and honor high school enlistees and their commitment to military service and to provide parents and guardians of enlistees with community support.

Each enlistee received an OCS challenge coin, a certificate of recognition from Congresswoman Laurel Lee (FL-15), a pocket guide of the U.S. Constitution and gifts and resources from supportive sponsors. The enlistees enjoyed advice and commendation from Brig. Gen. David Lopez, deputy director of operations at the United States Central Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michele Jones (USA, retired).

Our Community Salutes founder and President Dr. Kenneth Hartman said he was moved by the way the local community is celebrating the enlistees.

“It is truly inspiring to see these young adults in Tampa step up to serve our nation at such a crucial moment. Their decision to raise their right hands deserves our deepest respect and fullest support,” Hartman said. “I am moved by the way local communities have embraced these future service members, emphasizing their choice to defend our freedoms does not go unnoticed,” he added.

Jesse Vaughn and Angel Gonsalez, from Armwood High School, were among the enlistees recognized. Armwood Principal Dina Langston cannot be prouder of them and the other enlistees.

“Choosing to serve is no small thing. It takes gut, heart and a whole lot of dedication. To Jesse and Angel and all the students stepping up — you’re making a difference before you even start,” Langston said.

The enlistees and those in attendance enjoyed music provided by the Parris Island Marine Band Brass Quintet. Courtney Robinson, evening news anchor for 10 Tampa Bay, was the master of ceremonies.

Our Community Salutes is dedicated to honoring high school enlistees. As part of its mission, it provides an opportunity to send a virtual thank-you card. Visit www.ourcommunitysalutes.org/thank-you-card to share messages of appreciation and well-wishes to the new enlistees.

To learn more about Our Community Salutes, visit www.ourcommunitysalutes.org.