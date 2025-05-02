“Lincoln. What a luxury car should be.” It was a popular slogan then and even today this Ford division brand can teach comparatively newer automakers a lesson or two in extravagance, as was evident in our test drive of the 2025 Lincoln Aviator, slotted right under the full-size Navigator.

Introduced just six years ago, the revamped midsize SUV is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine cranking out 400 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 415 pounds-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. And that is ample for the 4,970-pound vehicle to take off and cruise the highway with confidence and poise. It is coupled with a 10-speed auto gearbox that shifts smoothly. Suspension is handled adeptly via a MacPherson strut front and a multilink rear while steering is left up to a direct and communicative electric power assist. Looking for some thrill in the Aviator? Switch your drive mode to excite from normal. Or save fuel in conserve mode.

For 2025, Lincoln has raised the contoured mesh chrome grille to align with adaptive LED headlamps. Switch on the ignition and watch as the familiar emblem illuminates, and a lighting strip flickers with consecutive animations. It’s a sight to behold. Step into the spacious cabin with its splendid fit and finish and watch the magic unfold, as in oodles of coddling. The luxury package fetched us front 30-way perforated leather seats (heated/cooled) with active motion, 28-speaker Reveal sound system and manual rear door sunshades. Of course, the second and third-row seats are power operated too, as well as the tilt/telescopic steering column, liftgate and panoramic vista roof. Atop the dashboard sits a 13.2-inch infotainment touch screen while the driver’s sight falls directly on a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster. Passenger and cargo volumes are laudable at 140.6 and 18 cubic feet respectively. Four-zone auto AC, piano-key shifter, full rear console, Google Assistant/Maps, overhead sunglass holder and head-up display are part of the suite.

Dual front and side airbags, front knee airbags, inflatable knee bolster, side curtain airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic stability and traction control, front and rear three-point seatbelts, tire pressure monitor and daytime running lights are standard. So is the CoPilot360 2.1 of blind-spot monitor with cross-traffic alert, pre-collision assist and lane-keep aid with auto emergency brake, auto high beams, rear park sensors, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera. For hands-free highway driving, the BlueCruise feature (spans over 130,000 miles in the U.S.) will put your mind to rest covering those long distances.

Remember the brand motto, “Lincoln. What a luxury car should be.” And that’s the Aviator for you, delivering a robust ride backed by a formidable powerplant, high-tech-laden and stylish interior and several safety features that will instill confidence in travelers.