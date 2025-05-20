With summer fast approaching, it is time to find the best vacation Bible school (VBS) for your family.

First Presbyterian Church Of Brandon

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon is excited to announce its upcoming vacation bible school event, taking place from June 9-13 from 8:45 a.m.-12 Noon. This year’s theme is Road Trip 2025: Meeting God Along the Way. Children ages 3 through completed fifth grade are invited to join a fun and faith filled adventure. Participants will engage in exciting bible stories, music, crafts and games, all centered around the theme of meeting and discovering God’s love.

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact Karen Weber at 813-545-2079. Register at https://fpcbrandon.org/event/vbs/.

First Baptist Church Plant City

‘Magnified’ is the theme at First Baptist Church Plant City at 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy. in Plant City. Children will experience an unforgettable week of adventure as they explore God’s greatness in the tiniest details of life. They will discover how deeply God cares for us and how we can come together to celebrate His love and magnify Him together.

Its VBS will take place Monday through Friday, June 9-13, from 6-9 p.m. and is for children between age 5 by September 1 and those completing fifth grade at the end of the 2025 school year. Register online at www.fbcpc.com/vbs.

Bell Shoals Church

The Bell Shoals Church campuses in Apollo Beach and Brandon will host Magnified vacation Bible school for grades kindergarten through five. Children will play their way through VBS while learning about the ‘Bigness of God’ in the smallest things. It will take place Monday through Thursday, June 2-5, from 9 a.m-12 Noon at both campuses.

The Brandon campus is at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd., and the Apollo Beach campus is at 6414 Golf and Sea Blvd. Visit https://bellshoals.com/vbs/ for more information and to register.

New Hope Church

New Hope Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon, is hosting Live It Out for all children who had turned 3 years old by August 31, 2024, up to those who have completed fifth grade. The free energy program includes high-energy worship, Bible storytelling, hands-on crafts, exciting games and opportunities to grow in kindness, prayer and service.

New Hope’s VBS takes place Monday through Friday, July 7-11, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Register at www.findnewhope.com/vbs.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Children are invited to Live It Out at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Children will dive into what it truly means to love like Jesus. Through Bible stories, music, crafts, games and hands-on activities, they will explore how to Live It Out, loving, serving and growing in faith together.

Its VBS will be held Monday through Friday, June 23-27, from 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon and is available for pre-K through fifth grade students. Visit www.hiepiscopal.org/vacation-bible-school-save-the-date-june-23-27/ to register.

Creekside Church Of Christ

Creekside Church of Christ is hosting its vacation Bible school, Waves of Joy, from Wednesday through Friday, June 25-27, from 6-8:20 p.m. each night. This year’s theme focuses on the joy of following Jesus, with children learning about His calling of the disciples and the lessons He taught them. The VBS is open to children entering 4K through fifth grade, and adult Bible classes will be available for parents and guardians. Join in for fun games, skits, Bible lessons, snacks and so much more.

The event will take place at Creekside Church of Christ, located at 3949 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Please scan the QR code to register.

Bay Life Church

Prepare your child for an adventure that’s more thrilling than hang gliding from a skyscraper and sweeter than a mountain of chocolate bars. It’s Kidapalooza 2025, Bay Life Church’s most spectacular VBS ever. Brimming with gallons of slime, endless laughter and infinite fun, your child will not want to miss this. Kidapalooza Jr., for kindergarten through first grade, will run Tuesday through Thursday, June 3-5, from 10-11:30 a.m., and Kidapalooza will run Monday through Friday, June 9-13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bay Life Church is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. To register, visit www.baylife.org/kidapalooza/.