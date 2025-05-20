Master Garage Door Company has been a trusted garage door service company for the Hillsborough County area since 1997. Steve Manning and his wife, Tawnie, founded the company with a commitment to serving with integrity and a high regard for earning the trust of the community.

Over the past 25-plus years, not only has Master Garage Door Company proven to the community the solid quality of its work, but it has also become a trusted partner within the community.

In March, the Mannings sponsored two businesses, Lavished Studio LLC and Gulf Coast Beard Company, with Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) Business Kickstart memberships.

The GBCC revamped its membership levels in 2024 to offer a low-cost membership, the Business Kickstart level, to starter businesses that have less than three employees or are in the retail or restaurant industry. GBCC Executive Vice President Amber Aaron introduced the strategy for the Business Kickstart membership to engage more members and broaden the chamber’s reach to start-up and existing businesses.

Steve knows firsthand the benefit of businesses helping businesses and is grateful to be able to help young entrepreneurs who are starting their businesses.

“Someone took me under their wing and helped me along when I was getting started in business and it made the difference,” Steve said. “Within the chamber, you make friends and connections, and you are given back community support,” he added.

Steve believes wholeheartedly in the importance of being involved in the chamber. He said the chamber fosters relationships between businesses and creates a platform for businesses to be heard within unincorporated Brandon.

Aaron commended Steve for his support of the businesses and chamber.

“This is a great way to build the chamber’s network and to show support for businesses that need the resources of chamber membership,” she said.

Master Garage Door Company specializes in the installation, service and repair of all makes and models of residential and light commercial garage doors and garage door openers with the highest quality parts available.

Sunday, June 1, is the beginning of hurricane season. Every new door installed by Master Garage Door Company is permitted by Hillsborough County to meet all wind load and hurricane specifications for hurricane code requirements.

In addition to its exceptional service to customers, Master Garage Door Company regularly invests time volunteering locally, giving back with Future Business Leaders of America at Durant High School, Homes For Our Troops, Angel Foundation FL and more.

To learn about Master Garage Door Company’s services or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.mastergaragedoor.com or call 813-684-7744.

To learn more about the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce and membership levels, visit www.brandonchamber.com.