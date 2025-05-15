The HOA at the Buckhorn subdivision, which represents the 651-homes that surround the back nine holes of the Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club in Valrico, awarded two college scholarships this month. The two winners have very high GPAs as well as great stories.

Isaiah Sawyer is graduating from Durant High School and is going to Central Florida University to major in aeronautical engineering. He wants to build spacecraft to explore the universe. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, the American Sign Language Honor Society, the National Science Bowl and the National Ocean Sciences Bowl. He also was president of Mu Alpha Theta, played varsity football, is a math tutor and has earned 390 community service hours.

Nestor Sotomayor is also graduating from Durant High School and is going to the University of South Florida. He is going to major in criminal justice with the goal of joining the FBI or related organization. He is a member of the National Math Honors Society, the Science National Honors Society, the National English Honors Society and the Criminal Justice Club. He also was on the wrestling team for all four years and was team captain in his senior year.

The Buckhorn HOA, with annual dues of only $35, provides these scholarships and has funded additions to the Buckhorn County Park (soccer goals, volleyball court, nine-hole ‘Frisbee’ golf and more). It also provides a Halloween parade, a Santa Claus parade and an Easter parade, and all have events at Buckhorn Park for children afterward. Twelve-inch by 18-inch American stick flags are placed at every home’s mailbox once per year. Paper newsletters are delivered to everyone’s home twice per year. The Buckhorn HOA provides neighborhood block socials and has an award-winning neighborhood crime watch.

The HOA congratulates all our graduating seniors and wishes the best for them in their futures.