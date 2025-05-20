Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, in partnership with UiPath, announced the successful completion of a new program titled the Suncoast Credit Union Student Developer Program. This program prepares students for future careers in technology, finance and artificial intelligence (AI) and was held at Armwood’s Academy of Finance during the 2024-25 academic year. This collaboration marks the first time a program of this kind has been offered to high school students in the United States.

The curriculum introduces students to robotics process automation (RPA), which uses AI technology to automate manual business processes, creating greater efficiency and cost savings. UiPath, an enterprise automation and AI software company, and a vendor partner of Suncoast Credit Union, typically offers training at the collegiate level.

“With the growing adoption of automation and AI, UiPath is committed to investing in the future workforce by providing educational opportunities and training students for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Eric Bouchard, vice president of financials and insurance in Americas at UiPath. “It is essential that we empower students with the in-demand automation and AI skills to succeed in newly emerging careers. We are proud to partner with Suncoast Credit Union on this crucial initiative to close the skills gap.”

“The program adds so much value to their resume,” said Dr. Newfield, the lead educator of the Student Developer Program at Armwood High School. “This is giving students real-world experience that they may not get during their high school years anywhere else.”

A cohort of high school juniors has successfully completed the new program, with two standout students, Adeloa Adeyemo and Zhane Evans, being selected to advance to the next phase of the program, where they will pursue the prestigious UiPath Student Developer Certification.

“This program showed me that I can actually integrate my career passions along with AI,” said Adeyemo. “I think the future of AI can be a beautiful thing if we take the steps to become competent in it.”

Suncoast and UiPath plan to continue offering the program at Armwood, with the goal of expanding into additional schools throughout the region, beginning with Brandon High School in September.

“This breakthrough program creates opportunities that prepare students for the future world,” said Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union. “Fields like AI are defining the future of business, and this program is equipping students with valuable skills in automation and artificial intelligence. It lines up with our mission and we are very proud of these students and their educators too.”

