A career path is one of the biggest decisions a person faces in their life. Whether you are a high school student wondering where to apply to college or an adult looking to switch fields, Valrico resident Christina Sanchez Bonner, M.Ed., can help.

Bonner, who recently started North Star Consulting, provides private, one-on-one college and career consulting as well as interview prep, academic advising, resume and cover letter help and more.

“Most people facing these decisions are overwhelmed and need a little help,” said Bonner, who graduated from Riverview High School as a junior in 2006 and from the University of South Florida (USF) in 2009 with a B.A. in interpersonal and organizational communications. She also has a master’s in education from USF focusing on curriculum, instruction and college student affairs.

After spending her career working in higher education at schools such as Virginia College, Saint Leo University, Boston Architectural College, Hillsborough Community College and the University of South Florida with roles focusing on admissions, advising, academic coaching, enrollment management, foundation fundraising, college and career counseling, scholarship review and strategic planning, Bonner decided to start her own consulting business.

“I have helped hundreds of students, families, colleagues and community members to achieve their goals, but I always wanted to be able to spend more time with the people I help,” she explained. “The field is changing daily, and this way I am able to provide knowledge and custom fit services to my client’s needs.”

Bonner is working hard to help the community. She is a new member of the Valrico FishHawk and Central Hillsborough County chambers of commerce and is a provider for the State of Florida Step Up Scholarship. She is also holding free workshops for interview prep and resume writing as well as working to match students with business in the community in fields where they have interest.

“I offer an unbiased, nonjudgmental eye to assist with finding the variety of paths ideal for you wherever you may stand,” she said. “My purpose is to provide additional support to help you follow your true North and reach for the stars.”

To learn more about North Star Consulting, visit www.northstarconsultings.com or find the business on Facebook. Bonner can also be reached at 813-315-5214 or northstarccchillsborough@gmail.com.