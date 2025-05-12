Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is embarking on a bold, new chapter with the announcement of a nearly $40 million transformation aimed at redefining the guest experience — guided by newly appointed Park President Jeff Davis. The sweeping overhaul includes a range of exciting additions, including an all-new family adventure zone to expanded animal habitats, upgraded dining experiences and fresh enhancements at neighboring Adventure Island.

At the heart of the investment is Wild Oasis, a vibrant, new attraction opening in May within the park’s Jungala area. Designed for young adventurers and their families, Wild Oasis features animal encounters, immersive play zones, a splash pad, climbing structures and the all-new Treetop Drop ride. A self-guided scavenger hunt will add an interactive twist for guests looking to explore at their own pace.

“The extensive nearly $40 million in investments will further solidify the park’s status as a premier destination, ensuring guests of all ages will make unforgettable memories to last a lifetime,” said Davis.

The park is also expanding its reputation as a leader in wildlife care. New animal arrivals — including capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and a newly reimagined meerkat habitat — will debut this spring. Existing habitats are also getting attention, including a new climbing area for the chimpanzee troop, improved accessibility for the park’s elderly Asian elephant herd, and a new barn for giraffes.

Culinary offerings are receiving a major boost under executive chef Lavon Smith, who is leading a park-wide transformation of food services. The newly opened Treetop Kitchen brings a full-service, globally inspired dining experience, while the return of the popular Food & Wine Festival will spotlight bold, new flavors from the Caribbean and India and a fresh lineup of live music. For the first time, concerts will be held on Fridays — free with park admission.

Entertainment will continue year-round, with Summer Nights returning from Friday, May 23, to Sunday, August 10. Guests can expect extended park hours, nighttime coaster rides, a new nighttime spectacular and the popular Rhythm of Nature ice show — the only year-round ice-skating performance at a U.S. theme park.

Meanwhile, across the street at Adventure Island, the expansion continues with the opening of Castaway Falls, a massive, multilevel splash and play area designed for families.

For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.