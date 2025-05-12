By the time some patients report symptoms of colorectal cancer to a care provider, tumors have had a chance to grow or metastasize out of the colon. At later stages, cancer is much more difficult to treat. Fortunately, more people are aware of the lifesaving value of routine colon cancer screenings, including colonoscopies.

Now, when specialists enlist smart technologies like GI Genius, colon cancer screening can be more powerful and effective than ever. Used to assist in polyp detection through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy, GI Genius was the ﬁrst artiﬁcial intelligence system of its kind available in the U.S. It offers immediate analysis of video-imaging data, flagging potential problem areas so physicians can take a closer look to identify and remove precancerous polyps.

“It’s an intelligent endoscopy module,” said Adnan Muhammad, M.D., FACG, a board-certiﬁed gastroenterologist and physician lead for AdventHealth West Florida Division Gastroenterology. “AI-assisted colorectal screenings using the GI Genius give us an accurate, real-time analysis of lesions, including precancerous polyps and other abnormalities. It enhances our viewing and diagnostic capabilities.”

Guided by the physician, the GI Genius module adds the power of AI to routine colonoscopies. By instantly flagging trouble spots for the gastroenterologist to assess, the GI Genius module offers an extra level of accuracy. The GI Genius module has been shown to increase the detection rate of adenoma (precancerous lesions) by up to 14.4 percent.

“The GI Genius works in concert with our routine screening equipment,” said Dr. Muhammad. “It examines the video feed from the endoscope as we work, offering accurate identiﬁcation of lesions. It is highly effective.”

Recent research shows that the GI Genius positively identiﬁed 99.7 percent of lesions. It is a smart guide and a step forward in protecting patients’ health and wellness with early, lifesaving colon cancer screening.

The GI Genius is now offered at AdventHealth Riverview.

