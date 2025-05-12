Veritas Financial Group

Veritas Financial Group provides comprehensive investment and insurance services tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals, families and businesses. Its offerings include life, health, disability, long-term care, Medicare, homeowner, auto and business insurance solutions. It is also a retirement income specialist, helping clients build sustainable strategies for financial security in their later years. Whether you’re protecting your income, planning for retirement or growing your wealth, its knowledgeable and friendly team is here to guide you every step of the way with personalized support and trusted expertise.

Veritas Financial Group is located at 139 Pebble Beach Blvd., Ste. 203, in Sun City Center. Visit its website at www.veritas-financial.com or call 813-603-3119 for more information.

AtWork Opens Newest Location In Tampa

AtWork, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Tampa at 8402 Laurel Fair Circle, Ste. 101, across from the Florida State Fairgrounds. Locally owned and operated by U.S. Army veteran Steve Trimborn and his wife, Tina, the pair have spent more than two decades investing in the community.

“Beyond business, giving back is at the heart of everything we do,” Trimborn said. “Our backgrounds in health care and the military have opened our eyes to the need for career coaching and staffing support that caters to the people and organizations around us like our incredible hospital systems, MacDill Air Force Base and beyond.”

For more information, call 813-618-5926 or visit www.atwork.com.

KB Valuations

KB Valuations is a new company of experienced appraisers that services the Tampa area and surrounding counties. One of the owners has been in the business for over 25 years, and the other two are SRA-designated appraisers; this designation requires rigorous training, and less than 1 percent of real estate appraisers achieve it. KB Valuations provides appraisals for prelisting, estate/probate, divorce, home purchase, disaster and investment purposes.

Co-owner Ryan King said, “KB Valuations is committed to excellence, driven by integrity and guided by respect, earning the trust of its community while building lasting relationships.”

To find out more information, visit its website at https://kbvaluations.com/.

Freedom Plaza Announces Cyndi Hamilton As Are Director Of Sales And Marketing

Freedom Plaza is thrilled to introduce Cyndi Hamilton as its new director of sales and marketing. With over 20 years of experience in the senior living industry, Cyndi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Freedom Plaza team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cyndi to Freedom Plaza,” said Freedom Plaza Executive Director Angie Roher. “Her dedication to creating an exceptional experience for residents and families aligns perfectly with our mission. We are confident that her leadership will further enhance our community.”

Freedom Plaza is a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds featuring a private lake, walking trails and an 18-hole executive golf course and putting green. For more information, visit https://freedomplazafl.com/.

Camp Mirage Brandon Summer Camp

Camp Mirage Brandon, located on the grounds of Immanuel Lutheran Church and School at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, brings all the fun, friendship and adventures of an overnight camp without the overnight stay. It offers a wide range of a la carte camp experiences, from sports and science to arts and outdoor adventure, all designed to create an unforgettable summer for every child.

Camps run from 9 a.m.-12 Noon with optional before and aftercare available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit its website at https://campmiragebrandon.com/ for more information and to register.

SCGC Sports Cards

Paul and Alexsis Bubel are the owners of SCGC Sports Cards, a sports and TCG card, hobby, collectable and memorabilia store located at 9280 Bay Plaza Blvd., Ste. 716, in Tampa. The store recently opened and celebrated joining the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Along with having the store, SCGC Sports Cards also attends local card shows, streams live on its Whatnot channels and has an eBay store.

To find out more about the store, please call 813-480-2854.

Stretch Zone Opens In Apollo Beach

While traditional stretching methods attempt to make you more ‘flexible,’ Stretch Zone works with you to adjust the stretch reflex. This way, the Stretch Zone Method gradually increases your active range of motion. Consider how a car seatbelt works. If pulled too quickly, the belt locks. If the belt is forced, you are just stretching the material itself, and that’s where injury happens. When a car seatbelt is pulled smoothly and controlled, the belt will fully extend. It’s the same with your body’s stretch reflex. Stretch Zone’s highly trained practitioners will work with everyone to help them increase their range of motion.

Stretch Zone is located at 6150 Paseo Al Mar Blvd., Ste. 102, in Apollo Beach. Call 813-564-7043 or visit its website at www.stretchzone.com/locations/apollo-beach-fl for more information.

Two Truck Drivers Urgently Needed By Our Lady’s Pantry

According to Our Lady’s Pantry director Tom Bullaro, the pantry loses many snowbirds every spring, and truck drivers are especially missed. Our Lady’s Pantry picks up tens of thousands of pounds of food from vendors all around the county every week to distribute on Saturday mornings, when an average 270 clients visit its drive-through pantry. That’s a lot of food, and the pantry needs many hands to drive the trucks and do the heavy lifting of boxes too because vendors often cannot help. No special license is required to drive the trucks.

“If you can lend a hand, kindly contact me at your earliest opportunity,” said Bullaro.

You can email him at tom92801@gmail.com or call 813-741-2000.