Daniel Silver was very concerned over the rising childhood obesity rates when he became a nutritionist but knew it would take more than some fun facts to keep kids interested.

Silver is not just passionate about healthy eating — he’s passionate about magic.

Silver, also known as Houdanny, is a nutrition magician — incorporating a healthy message into his magic shows.

“I do magic shows for children, for adults and also senior citizens,” he said. “Dazzling them with magic tricks, I also import a healthy message about their eating, exercising, avoiding bad habits, resisting peer pressure, and things like that.”

Silver has a degree in nutrition and became the youngest member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. To join this group, he fooled a board of professional magicians at just 12 years old.

He started doing magic when he was 5 and his impressed father bought him a pile of books on magic tricks. Meanwhile, his mother prioritized feeding him healthy food, keeping candy and sodas out of the house. His childhood, combined with his aversion to a standard 9-to-5 job, led him toward being a nutrition magician.

From kid birthday parties to senior living facilities, Silver entertains and educates during his shows. He always has something up his sleeve and specializes in close-up magic.

“I talk about eating healthy, exercising and have tricks,” he said. “It’s not a boring lecture. It’s fun and tricks.”

He is inspired by Houdini, a famous magician and stunt performer. He’s also a stand-up comedian, something he got into in his 30s.

“I’ve got the triple threat,” he said. “I’ve got comedy, magic and also nutrition.”

In Silver’s free time, he volunteers at local organizations, such as the American Heart Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Juvenile Diabetes Association.

He also is a substitute teacher during the day and a bartender at a nursing home at night. He joked that his bar is called “The Last Call.”

Silver said he relates to both the older and younger crowds, especially because he is young at heart.

For more information on The Astonishing Houdanny: Nutrition Magician, to see videos of his performances or to book him for an upcoming event, visit https://astonishinghoudanny.com/.