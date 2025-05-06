The Pelican Players Community Theater is doubling the drama — and the fun — this May with two exciting performances sure to entertain audiences from across the community.

First up, for one night only on Tuesday, May 13, the Cabaret Singers take the stage for an evening of Broadway favorites. This fast-paced, high-energy show will feature beloved tunes such as “A Whole New World,” “Bosom Buddies,” “Fame,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” and more. The talented lineup includes Mary Anne Moseley-Sapia, Harry Burgess, Donna Fiore, Sandy Yosha, Paula Klein, Lucy Malacos, Ashley Lobo, Cyd Charrow, Hilde Klein and newcomer Debbie Baker Schneider. Expect an upbeat evening that will delight the senses and tickle your funny bone.

Then, from Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, the Pelican Players Community Theater presents its first main-stage production of the year, Desperate Housewives of Shakespeare — a hilariously irreverent take on some of literature’s most iconic women. In this fast-moving farce, six of William Shakespeare’s most famous female characters unite to confront the bard himself after centuries of dramatic turmoil. Has Shakespeare finally pushed them too far? Let’s just say things don’t end well for him — in multiple ways.

Written by Jane and Jim Jeffries and directed by Kevin Steinke, with co-direction by Jennifer Meier, the play mashes up Shakespearean drama with modern language and pop culture references for a comedic twist on classic tales.

“Too often when you hear or see the word ‘Shakespeare,’ you get real serious,” said Steinke. “I just want to make Shakespeare fun.”

Audiences will also enjoy a special preshow titled Drams of Shakespeare by James Williams, featuring a time-traveling bard who meets his female leads face-to-face, much to their dismay. The cast includes Guy Bailey as Shakespeare, with Adrienne Lisko (Katherine Minola), Candy Sigel (Titania), Dawna Gantvoort (Juliet), Sandra Foell-Goldman (Lady Macbeth), Clair McColl (Cleopatra), James Williams (Lord Macbeth) and Shirley Walker (King Duncan). Julie Ramsey serves as stage manager.

Performances of Desperate Housewives of Shakespeare will be held at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. The days and times are:

Friday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 31, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 1, at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now at the Kings Point Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.). Evening performances are $16, matinees are $13. Tickets can also be purchased at the door (correct change appreciated). Guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to promoting dramatic arts and supporting aspiring performers through its scholarship fund administered by Community Foundation Tampa Bay.

For more information, follow the Pelican Players on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pelicanplayersscc.