The Ifi Heritage Center is thrilled to announce its inaugural gospel event, Gospel Explosion 2025, a vibrant celebration of music and community unity. Join it for an unforgettable evening dedicated to the theme of ‘Unity in the Community’ on Saturday, May 17, at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at Gospel Explosion 2025, featuring an incredible lineup of gospel talent that will uplift and inspire.

Rev. Isaac Ruffin, the minister of music at the historic Greater Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, will lead the musical direction. He is also a member of the Florida Gospel Music Awards Board and the music director for the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition.

Raymond Holmes Jr. and the Gospel According to Florida Community Choir will bring exceptional talent and passion to the stage, showcasing their mastery of gospel music.

For His Glory, the Liturgical Dance Ministry from Bible-Based Fellowship Church of Temple Terrace, will offer a powerful and expressive dance worship experience.

Tampa Bay Gospel Legends, a celebrated choir founded by Marie Miller, has delighted audiences with traditional gospel music for over 12 years, featuring members from various local quartet groups.

Chozyn, a dynamic quartet of female vocalists, will enchant attendees with their harmonious blend that radiates inspiration.

The MLK Interfaith Community Choir, also led by Rev. Ruffin, embodies unity through song, bringing together diverse nationalities and faiths.

AL Eady, a contemporary Christian artist and worship leader, shares uplifting messages of redemption and grace through his compelling storytelling.

Hosted by Jarvis El-Amin, the event will also feature a live art exhibit by Allen Pettigrew Sr., celebrating heritage and cultural expression.

VIP admission tickets are $40 (these include front-row seating). General admission tickets are $30.

Reserve your seats today to support community-focused arts and culture. Proceeds benefit future programs at the Ifi Heritage Center.

Join in for a night of worship, connection and celebration as the event brings the community together to honor our shared heritage through the gift of gospel music.

Gospel Explosion 2025 is sponsored by Hillsborough County, Arts and Cultural Affairs Special Events Partnership and Hillsborough Community College SouthShore.

St. Andrew Presbyterian Church is located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. To learn more about the event, get tickets and RSVP, visit https://ifi-heritagecenter.networkforgood.com/events/78059.