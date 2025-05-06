For almost 40 years, American Water & Windows has been a trusted name in water purification and energy-efficient window solutions throughout Riverview, Brandon and SouthShore. As the area’s oldest water-conditioning and softening company, it’s earned a stellar reputation under the leadership of owner and President Gary Bancroft — better known in the community as the ‘Water Wizard.’

“The business officially launched in April 1992,” said Bancroft. “The nickname ‘Water Wizard’ actually came from a customer after I fixed his system in just 10 minutes.”

Originally from New York City, Bancroft is a graduate of St. John’s University. Before settling in southeast Hillsborough County, he operated a successful water-conditioning company in Denver, which he started back in 1982. His passion for clean, quality water—and his deep roots in the community — have made American Water & Windows a household name.

A former honorary deputy mayor of Riverview (2017), Bancroft continues to be an active member of the Greater Riverview, South Hillsborough (Sun City Center) and Valrico/FishHawk chambers of commerce.

“I love being involved with our local chambers and giving back to the community,” he shared.

Homeowners can benefit in many ways from installing a water-softening system. American Water’s systems help prevent mineral buildup in pipes, fixtures and appliances, extending their lifespans. They also reduce unsightly mineral spots on glassware and eliminate soap scum in showers and sinks.

Its latest innovation? A cutting-edge, low-maintenance alternative to traditional salt-based systems: the Whole House Purifier Anti-scale Water System.

“This new system requires no salt, no electricity and only one filter change every two years,” said Bancroft. “It’s a game changer for homeowners who want hassle-free, effective water purification.”

In addition to water systems, American Water & Windows offers professional installation of custom, high-efficiency windows — perfect for those looking to enhance their home’s comfort and energy savings.

With accolades including an A+ rating from BBB, 2014 Best of Brandon, and Small Business of the Year finalist honors, American Water & Windows is proud to be one of Tampa Bay’s longest-standing local water companies.

Contact Bancroft today at 813-684-PURE (7873), ext. 1, for a free and friendly checkup on your water softener.