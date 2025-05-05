Married high school sweethearts Durrell and Jade Peterson began a journey four years ago when they co-founded Rello Runs Basketball Academy. Durrell said that the community inspired him and his wife to establish the academy.

“I love seeing families happy, kids thriving through faith and P.E.,” said Durrell. “I always wanted to see families come together and unify, and for kids to be active and healthy and grow mind, spirit and body and really grow their faith, encouragement and teamwork skills that they can take with them off the court.”

Durrell played basketball at the high school and college levels. He played for Florida College in Temple Terrace. After his playing career, he found a love for teamwork and coaching basketball. He was an assistant college coach and later became an assistant at Sumner High School. He also ran a few basketball programs at the YMCA. This inspired him and his wife to start Rello Runs Basketball Academy.

“It’s more than just basketball,” said Durrell. “It’s a refuge for all kids to come grow their skills on the court and their socializing skills, and to learn to step out of their comfort zone and encourage others and leave with friendships. We have been blessed with so many kids that have come into the program, and they leave with friends and connect with them all year until they meet again next summer.”

Rello Runs offers an after-school program at the Waterset Charter School and a seven-week summer camp at the Summerfield Community Center for three days a week from Sunday, June 15, to the third week of August, with a couple of breaks in between. The days and times are Sundays, 2:15-4:45 p.m.; Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. It also offers one-on-one private training, speed and agility training, a homeschool P.E. program, and it is in the process of trying to start a three-on-three development league for the fall.

Durrell and Jade met in 2010 when they attended Hamilton High School in Ohio. He played basketball for the school, and she ran track and played soccer. They both share a passion for teaching the youth.

For more information and for registration, go to their website at https://relloruns.com/ or email the Petersons at d.jpetersoncorp@gmail.com.