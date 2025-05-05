Radiant Striping, a veteran-owned business dedicated to providing high-quality parking lot striping, sealcoating and asphalt repairs, is making a lasting impact in the community by donating its services to local businesses and organizations in need. Most recently, the company repainted the parking lot lines for Golden City Gymnastics, a veteran and family-owned gym in Tampa, as part of its ongoing commitment to community service.

Founded by Air Force veteran Mario Lentsch, Radiant Striping has been in business for a year and a half, setting itself apart by using the highest quality traffic paints that are brighter and longer-lasting than those commonly used by competitors — ensuring “Radiant Lines Every Time.” Beyond its dedication to excellence, the company actively reinvests in the community by providing essential striping services to nonprofits, churches and businesses struggling with maintenance costs.

“Radiant Striping’s generous donation has transformed our parking lot,” said Tonie Campbell, owner of Golden City Gymnastics. “Before, the faded lines made parking chaotic and unsafe, but thanks to Mario and his team, our visitors can now navigate the lot with ease. Their kindness and professionalism have truly made a difference for our gym family.”

The decision to assist Golden City Gymnastics stemmed from multiple factors. As a veteran-owned business and a place where Lentsch’s daughters train, the gym held personal significance. Additionally, the gym had recently completed costly major repairs, making parking lot maintenance a lower priority despite its necessity. Recognizing the need, Radiant Striping stepped in to help, ensuring a safer and more organized parking area for gym-goers.

Radiant Striping plans to continue its charitable efforts, with upcoming projects focused on supporting nonprofit veterinary clinics and other community organizations.

“After working in the construction industry for years, I saw an opportunity to give back in a way that goes beyond financial donations,” said Lentsch. “Many organizations need maintenance services but struggle to justify the cost over other pressing needs. By donating our striping services, we help brighten up these properties, making them more inviting and functional.”

While there is no formal application process for these donations, Radiant Striping actively seeks out businesses and organizations that demonstrate a significant need for parking lot improvements.

Radiant Striping prides itself on its customer-centric approach, prioritizing honest communication and tailored solutions over unnecessary upselling. With a warm, welcoming brand and a commitment to quality, Radiant Striping has quickly become one of the highest-reviewed striping companies in the Tampa area.

For more information about Radiant Striping or to inquire about services, visit www.radiantstriping.com.