The head coaches of the Bloomingdale High School basketball girls and boys programs, along with student athletes from both teams will host summer camps at the high school for students entering grades four through nine in session one and seven through nine in session two. The camps are open to both boys and girls.

Bloomingdale girls basketball Head Coach Joel Bower has been hosting these camps since he started with the program 14 years ago. He is looking forward to teaching new, young and talented campers of all levels.

“We are excited about hosting our youth camps again this summer and the opportunity to work with the next generation of basketball players in our area,” said Bower.

Camp sessions weeks one (June 16-19) and two (June 23-26) will be held Monday through Thursday. All campers will receive a T-shirt. Registration costs $125 per session. Payments can be made with a check, cash or through Cash App ($bullshoops).

Campers from beginner to advanced are all welcome. They will be put in groups based on age, size and skill level. Everybody will participate in daily skills, instructions, drills and three-on-three and five-on-five contests. Boys basketball Head Coach David Maciejewski taught elementary school for 13 years before his family moved to Florida, so he relishes working with young athletes.

“I really enjoy working with the youth in the community, and the best part of camp is when you see the light bulb moment or you watch something click for a kid that has been working on a skill all week,” said Maciejewski.

According to Bower, the priority is for each camper to have fun and learn in a safe environment. Emphasis will be placed on the improvements of fundamental skills and sportsmanship. They may arrive as early as 30 minutes before their session begins. Concessions and the camp bank will be available.

“One of the fun things to see is watching our high school athletes teach and work with young basketball players. It makes me laugh when I hear them repeat things they hear the coaches say in practice,” said Maciejewski.

For more information, email Bower (joel.bower@hcps.net) or Maciejewski (david.maciejewski@hcps.net) or call 813-299-5072.