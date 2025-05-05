County Commissioner Christine Miller, a resident of Plant City, is the current District 4 representative. She was appointed to the board of county commissioners in 2024 by Gov. Ron DeSantis and won reelection in November 2024 shortly thereafter. As the vice chair of the board, Miller is an influential leader who has played a pivotal role in her community. Prior to being appointed, Miller served as the president and CEO of the Plant City Chamber of Commerce.

While at the helm of a major organization, she was committed to promoting exponential growth for commercial, industrial, agricultural and civic interests in the East Hillsborough region.

As part of her duties as a county commissioner, she serves on the following boards: Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough River Interlocal Planning Board, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART), the Tampa Bay Estuary Program Policy Board, the Transportation Planning Organization, The Florida Aquarium Board of Directors and the Commission on Human Trafficking (alternate member).

“I felt called to serve after the COVID pandemic when I saw the egregious overreach that some of our commissioners, at the time, were advocating for,” Miller said. “I knew that with my background, knowledge and commitment to my beliefs, I would not waver in the face of adversity. Since being elected and serving as vice chair, I have championed several issues for our community such as establishing Hillsborough County’s first-ever DOGE citizen-led committee; spearheaded the creation of a stormwater prevention task force that would focus on Baker Creek, Pemberton Creek, Lake Thonotosassa and the Shangri La neighborhood in Seffner; and worked alongside the Port of Tampa Bay to enhance business diversification to ensure long-term financial success for our district.”

District Four is the largest single-member district that incorporates East and South Hillsborough County.

“My district shares borders with Pasco, Polk and Manatee counties,” Miller said. “I also represent the coastal regions of Hillsborough County along the Tampa Bay. That’s why my appointment to Port Tampa Bay is crucial because of my district’s impact on the waterways of Hillsborough County.”

Miller has been a county commissioner for more than nine months and it has been a whirlwind experience for her.

“I was sworn in on July 1, 2024, and immediately helped deliver a $9.1 billion budget for the residents of Hillsborough County,” Miller said. “After our budget season, our county was devastated by two named hurricanes and our office served as a hub for information, recovery and a beacon of hope for our constituents during such a volatile time in their lives.”

Miller is looking forward to the challenges of being a county commissioner.

“I think the biggest challenge facing District 4 is constant change,” Miller said. “Thousands of Americans flock to Florida, and Hillsborough County, because we create a safe and prosperous environment to raise a family. Also, we are incredibly pro-business and that helps us retain local talent here. I am confident that we will strike a balance between growth and preserving the culture and foundation that created these communities since their founding.”