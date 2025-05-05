Hillsborough Community College (HCC) will host Enrollment Days, registration-based events, at each of its five campuses during the months of May and June. Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn about HCC’s admissions process, participate in advising and financial aid sessions, select courses and complete fall 2025 registration. Enrollment Days are free to attend, but space is limited; students must RSVP to secure a seat.

“Enrollment day provides an invaluable opportunity for students to explore all that Hillsborough Community College has to offer — whether they are just beginning their academic journey or planning to take the next step in their education,” said Dr. Jennifer China, HCC SouthShore Campus president. “By attending, students will not only gain a deeper understanding of our admissions process but also have access to advising, financial aid assistance and the chance to register for courses for the fall 2025 semester. At HCC, we are committed to supporting our students every step of the way, and we look forward to helping them achieve their educational goals by ensuring they have the support needed for success.”

Tuesday, May 20, 5 p.m. — Plant City Campus

Trinkle Center 140 at 1206 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.

Contact: Sharlotte Henderson, pcenrollment@hccfl.edu.

Monday, June 9, 5 p.m. — Ybor City Campus

Student Services Building (YSSB) at 1320 E. Palm Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

Contact: Charlene Campbell, ccampbell36@hccfl.edu.

Wednesday, June 18, 5 p.m. — SouthShore Campus

SMPF Pavilion at 551 24th St. NE. in Ruskin.

Contact: Ryan Brown, rbrown62@hccfl.edu.

Friday, June 20, 10 a.m. — Dale Mabry Campus

Student Services Building (DSTU 108, 110 and 112) at 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd. in Tampa.

Contact: Sandra Guggino or Mara Antunez, dmenrollment@hccfl.edu.

Tuesday, June 24, 5 p.m. — Brandon Campus

Student Services Building (BSSB Auditorium) at 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr. in Tampa.

Contact: Shamill Washington, swashington31@hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

