By Superintendent Van Ayres

As we gather to celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2025, I am filled with pride and admiration for over 14,000 Hillsborough County Public Schools seniors who have reached this pivotal milestone. This moment is not just about the caps and gowns — it’s about the journey, the growth and the resilience each student has shown along the way.

Our graduates represent the very best of Hillsborough County Public Schools. They are scholars, artists, athletes, innovators and leaders. Many have earned industry certifications, college credits and scholarships that will launch them into successful futures. Others have overcome significant personal challenges with courage and perseverance, demonstrating the kind of grit that will serve them well no matter where life takes them next.

What unites all our graduates is the strong foundation they’ve built in our schools. From their first steps into kindergarten classrooms to their final exams in high school, these students have been supported by dedicated teachers, school leaders, counselors and staff who believe in them. They’ve grown not only academically but also learned to collaborate, problem-solve and lead with integrity.

Our mission has always been to prepare students for life, and this graduating class is proof that we’re doing just that. Whether they’re headed to college, the military, a career or a technical program, our seniors leave us prepared and inspired to make their mark on the world.

The Class of 2025 has left their mark on our district, and we know they will continue to shine wherever their path leads. As superintendent, I am so proud of all they have accomplished — and more excited about what comes next.

Congratulations to all our Hillsborough County Public Schools graduates!