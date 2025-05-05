Welcome to Kumon Math and Reading Center. For more than 60 years, Kumon’s after-school academic enrichment program has helped children achieve success worldwide. It strives to instill in children the desire to achieve and the motivation to learn on their own. Whether your child is seeking enrichment, needs help catching up or is just beginning his or her academic career, Kumon is designed to help him or her develop a love of learning.

