By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

During Mental Health Awareness Month, we recognize the challenges faced by those living with mental illness and the solutions that offer real hope. One of the most powerful tools we have in our criminal justice system is mental health court.

In the 13th Judicial Circuit, this specialized program diverts individuals with mental health conditions away from jail and into treatment when appropriate under the law. While we must focus on accountability, this program allows us to offer a second chance to those charged with certain nonviolent offenses so they can receive the care they need to address their mental illness.

Those who successfully complete the treatment programs and court supervision can have their criminal offenses dismissed or expunged. This allows a clear path forward without the burden of a criminal record while helping these individuals become more productive members of our community.

This partnership is an incredible collaboration between our office, the public defender’s office, judges and court staff, and community partners like Gracepoint and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Local law enforcement also plays a key role by identifying and referring individuals through their behavioral health units.

According to the CDC, one in four adults in our country is living with a mental health condition. It is estimated that 8 percent of crimes committed by individuals with serious mental illnesses are directly related to their symptoms. Without an intervention, we see the same people cycle in and out of the justice system without stabilizing their lives.

While our office remains focused on prosecuting crime and keeping our community safe, we must work together to address the mental health epidemic in every way that we can as a community. This program has proven to reduce recidivism, lighten the load on our traditional court system and, most importantly, change lives. It is more than a program. Mental health court is a path to a better and safer community for all.