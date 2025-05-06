Michael Brand is throwing his hat into the ring for this year’s East Hillsborough honorary mayor race.

The race will take place this summer, with the candidate who raises the most money for charity earning the title.

Brand is the owner of 55 Rides, a luxury car service he started at the end of 2024 to offer a comfortable and fun option for travel transportation and nights out.

Now, he’s using those community connections and motivation to give back by raising money for three charities: Hope for Her, ECHO and Boys and Girls With Confidence.

“I’m really just running to try and raise money and awareness for some local charities in the area,” Brand said.

Candidates will raise money for these groups beginning in May through sponsorships and hosting events throughout the community in June.

“The challenge is getting people to come out to the events to donate,” he said. “It seems like everybody’s down a bit this year, … but we’re going to try our best.”

Brand is hosting his campaign’s kickoff part at Voodoo Brewery Co. on Tuesday, June 3.

He will also host purses and sports bingo on Tuesday, June 10, and a charity concert on Monday, June 16, there.

Later in the month, there will be a bourbon and wine tasting at Boulevard Supper Club on Tuesday, June 24, and a softball tournament in Park Square FishHawk on Saturday, June 28.

Brand said he wants to raise around $50,000 but is hoping to raise more for the charities.

His campaign manager is Rhonda McDaniel, the founder of A Caring Touch Skin Therapy, which has served the community for over 20 years.

“She’s just one of the sweetest, nicest people you’ll ever meet in your life,” he said about McDaniel.

The rest of his team includes other chamber of commerce and community members.

But for Brand, who wins the honorary mayor race doesn’t matter — his goal is just to help out the local charities. Even if Brand loses, the money will still be donated to his three charities.

“It’s always fulfilling to give back to the community so that’s really what I’m looking to do here,” he said.