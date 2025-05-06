Get ready for an exciting summer of community spirit and charitable giving. Abi Merkle, a dynamic local business owner and marketing expert, has officially entered the race for honorary mayor of East Hillsborough County — a cherished, nonpolitical tradition focused on raising funds for local nonprofits.

A proud University of South Florida graduate (go Bulls!), Merkle brings a rich background in corporate retail advertising and over a decade of experience helping businesses grow through branding, strategy and creative design. After 20 years in corporate retail — working in industries from grocery to furniture — Merkle launched AM Design & Services (AMDS) in 2015. The creative agency specializes in social media management, branding, logo and packaging design, business collateral and more.

Now celebrating its 10th year in business, AMDS continues to help startups and established companies alike “design their success.” Whether it’s building a brand from scratch or taking an existing business to the next level, Merkle’s approach is about more than just graphics — it’s about strategic growth.

Merkle lives in Hillsborough County with her husband, Phil, a detective with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Together, they’ve raised two sons — Kyle and Ty — both proud graduates of local high schools and accomplished college athletes.

This year, Merkle is channeling her creativity and energy into her mayoral campaign, aiming to raise vital funds for two impactful organizations:

We Are The Essentials, a team of former military and law enforcement professionals who assist families in locating missing or endangered loved ones.

IMPACT Program, which offers parent programs and educational workshops designed to empower youth and families through informed decision-making.

To support her campaign and the causes it benefits, Merkle has a full calendar of fundraising events planned:

Tuesday, June 3 — kick-off party.

Monday, June 9 — bunco night.

Saturday, June 14 — clay shoot.

Friday, June 27 — second-chance prom.

Saturday through Monday, June 28-30 — online auction.

Want to help? Here’s how you can get involved:

Become a race sponsor or event sponsor.

Donate items for raffles or silent auctions.

Attend an event or simply help spread the word.

Every contribution makes a difference and goes directly toward helping our neighbors in need.

Let’s make a big splash together in East Hillsborough County! To learn more or get involved, contact AM Design & Services today and let Merkle help you design your success while she designs a better tomorrow for our community.