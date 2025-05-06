In a quiet neighborhood in Valrico, a movement of faith and fellowship began taking root. Women of God Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization founded by Elizabeth Vejar, is on a mission to embody the teachings of Jesus Christ through community service and spiritual growth.

Vejar, a local author and advocate for godly obedience, established Women of God Tampa Bay earlier this year. The organization aims to unite women in the Tampa Bay area and beyond, fostering a sense of community and purpose.

“Our mission is to love and serve one another in fellowship, being the hands and feet of Jesus in our communities in and around Tampa Bay and the world,” said Vejar. “We meet on a regular basis, growing in the knowledge and grace of Christ while living out our faith of glorifying Him with our lives.”

The group hosts regular meetings and events, providing a platform for women to share their faith journeys, support one another and engage in charitable activities. Through food drives, mentorship programs and raising funds to support mission trips, Women of God Tampa Bay is making a tangible impact in the lives of those it serves.

“Our weekly Bible studies are currently held at Fellowship Church on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and I am a member of Fellowship Church in FishHawk,” said Vejar, “but not all the women in the Women of God Tampa Bay group are. We all go to different churches, and some do not call a church home.”

Vejar’s personal journey of faith, tragedy and victory is central to the organization’s ethos. As the author of Triumphant: A Journey Toward Godly Obedience, she shares insights into the challenges and rewards of living a life aligned with divine principles. Her book, which can be purchased on www.amazon.com, explores themes of repentance, grace and the transformative power of obedience to God. Her second book, Walk by Faith, is in the works.

Women of God Tampa Bay is a testament to the power of faith-driven action, proving that even small beginnings can lead to profound change. Vejar’s vision is to expand the reach of Women of God Tampa Bay, inspiring women across the region to embrace their faith and contribute to their communities.

“After nearly three years, we are officially a nonprofit corporation that expects God to do his will through us, as we lay down our lives and our will to follow Him.”

For more information, visit Women of God Tampa Bay’s Facebook page or email wogbinfo@gmail.com. You may also reach the organization by phone at 661-802-9919.