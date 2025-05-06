As Hillsborough County’s population continues to grow, so does the amount of waste generated by its residents. This includes everything from food scraps and packaging to larger items like appliances and furniture. The increasing consumption of goods inevitably leads to a greater volume of waste that needs to be disposed of responsibly.

Local landfills operated by the county are rapidly reaching capacity, and expanding these facilities is challenging due to their large footprint. A rise in illegal dumping, with unpermitted sites becoming places where people dispose of a variety of hazardous and nonhazardous waste, is also occurring. These sites often contain a mix of materials, including batteries, tires, chemicals, construction debris and household trash, posing a significant threat to the environment and public health. While much of the heavy trash may end up discarded illegally on roadsides or vacant properties, recyclable materials have a more sustainable solution.

This greater need for waste management and recycling services also creates opportunities for businesses to collect, process and recycle waste materials, providing a disposal solution for residents and businesses.

One such option in the Brandon area is the new Trademark Metals Recycling facility located at 5135 Madison Ave., just east of U.S. 41. This facility, along with other Trademark Metals Recycling locations in Hillsborough County, provides a valuable service by accepting recyclable materials and ensuring they are processed and diverted from the waste stream.

According to Trademark Metals Recycling commercial buyer Melissa Nuñez Farlin, recycling provides benefits to individuals and the general community.

“TMR serves both businesses and individuals who generate scrap metal. Customers include small businesses such as electricians, HVAC technicians, pull-and-pay yards, and demolition contractors who produce scrap as a byproduct of their work. The company also welcomes individuals with items like old vehicles, refrigerators, ladders, washers and dryers, or storm-damaged materials such as gutters, siding, and pool cages,” she wrote in an email, adding that the company was able to provide disposal service to help mitigate disposal problems incurred by recent hurricanes. “By offering a place to responsibly recycle debris, TMR helped the community reduce waste while putting money back in the hands of those dealing with storm-related losses.”

Trademark Metals Recycling’s operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 Noon.